Neha Dhupia-Angad Bedi's daughter Mehr 'jumps with joy' on birthday, gets special gift from Inaaya Naumi Kemmu. See pics

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi are celebrating the third birthday of their eldest daughter Mehr. Sharing a picture with the birthday girl Mehr from the time when Neha was pregnant with her son, she wrote on her Instagram early Thursday, “At 11.25 am , three years ago on this day … my heart started beating outside my body … our baby girl you taught us what love is. Happy birthday our little unicorn. Mama has fallen short of words … (which never happens).”

Ramneek Patel, Saba Ali Khan and Sophie Choudhry, among many others, commented on the post with their wishes for Mehr on her birthday. Neha also shared a thank you note for Inaaya, who made a birthday card for Mehr.

A glimpse of wishes for Mehr.

Angad Bedi had also shared a post to mark Mehr’s birthday. He posted a video that showed him and Mehr playing together as Happy birthday played in the background. Angad also captioned the video, “You make me want to be a better person each day. My love for you I cannot express.. my heart is filled with gratitude thank you to the almighty.. to the universe and your lovely mother for bringing you into this world. And you choosing us as your parents. I love you my lifeline, Mehr. Spread your laughter wherever you go. May Waheguru bless you now and forever. MEHR #happybirthday @mehrdhupiabedi @nehadhupia.” Navya Nanda Naveli was among the first ones to shower her love for Mehr on the post.

Both Neha and Angad posted screenshots of Soha Ali Khan and her daughter Inaaya’s birthday wish for Mehr. It consisted of a handmade card by Inaaya.

Neha Dhupia got married to actor Angad Bedi in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later. The couple announced the news of Neha's second pregnancy on July 19, this year. The two welcomed a baby boy on October 3.