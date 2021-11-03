Neha Dhupia: Mehr is very excited to celebrate this Diwali with her younger brother

Feeding, burping her newborn son and resting — that’s what actor Neha Dhupia’s plans to do on Diwali, alongside spending time with family and friends.

“This Diwali, we will stay indoors. I am very worried about everything from changing weather to a new environment to keeping him away from a very large crowd. So, I will be doing what I do these days. Just feed the baby, burp, (cleaning the) p**p,” Dhupia tells us.

When it comes to her, the actor plans to rest well. “I am also planning to get as much rest as possible. But we can’t neglect the fact that this Diwali festival, we have another sweet little baby with us, and even Mehr (her daughter) is also excited about it.”

Talking about the intimate celebrations that await, the 41-year-old says, “There will be a little bit of rangoli, yummy food and good time at home. Maybe, I will go visit a few friends, small groups starting now, but that’s it”.

The celebrations might be low scale, but that doesn’t take away the big meaning of this year’s celebration. “The festival is very special for the four of us. Who would have thought about it? When we started off, it was just Angad and me. Now, look at us, it is houseful,” she says.

She goes on to talk about Mehr’s plans. “Mehr is almost three now, and very excited about the festival. She makes rangolis, makes her own lamps, streamers and stuff like that. So, there will be a little bit of glitter, paint and lots of colours. Also, she does all these cute little decorations. I’m associating Diwali with a lot of ‘pack your toys’, but at the same time, with lots of creativity.”

For Dhupia, who welcomed her second child with husband, actor Angad Bedi, last month, Diwali is also about reconnecting with friends. “I went to a friend’s place last evening. I have known her more than my entire time that I have been in Mumbai, and that’s almost 20 years. So, it is about getting together, eating without restriction and lots of laughter. As a country we’re so big on festivals, but most of October to December onwards, it gets even more festive, so it makes it amazing,” Dhupia ends.