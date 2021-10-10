Neha Dhupia reveals newborn son's face for first time, see pic

Neha Dhupia has shared picture of her newborn son's face for the first time. She shared several pictures with a note on Instagram, thanking her doctors and others for their help in her delivery.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

While she shared selfies with doctors and others, one that bagged attention was a picture with her daughter Mehr. It shows Neha and Angad entering their house with their newborn son and their daughter.

Angad was quick to comment that while Neha had thanked everyone, she hasn't said anything to him. He commented, “Lamba chitta vadhiya but menu kaun thank you bolega…assi 4 saal ton thwadi gallaan khaa rahe aan (the long note is good but who will thank me... I am listening to you since four years).”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Thanking everyone else for their support, Neha wrote, “The first set of hands to touch our baby … the first set of ears to hear his heartbeat , the first voice that would calm me down everytime I was anxious or in pain … all I had for you were questions , all you had got me were answers and most importantly you patience. You looked after us every step of the way , thru the long nights pre and post natal. Even upto cracking jokes in the delivery room so I would not feel my contractions or pain … your smile, wit, humour and most importantly your knowledge and touch put me at ease thru it all … we are a family of four now and you have been the god sent blessing in our lives . Thank you @drgayatrirao for all you have done … Dr. @manju_sinha your touch heals like no one else’s … your voice soothes like no other and even in the hardest and most anxious time lying on that bed waiting for our little one, a slight touch on my shoulder by you and a little whisper by you saying it ll all be ok calmed me down more than anything else would."

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read: Nervous Neha Dhupia broke down, hugged Angad Bedi before delivery. Watch

She continued, "@namrata.prabhudesai27 sorry for my endless questions but through you I would hear his heart beat and see his little toes and fingers before he came out into this world. I can’t thank you enough for always reassuring me through it all… @artikohli83 no one can do what you do , always there for us like a rock. Figuring out schedules and trust me I know through experience these babies never stick to time. Your love for all of us across the room and hospital and keeping it all together is what makes the ride even more fun … and most importantly the entire set of doctors, nurses and staff and @womens.hospital… we are , because you are ! Thank you for looking after us mamas and our little babies in the most gentle and loving manner not once but twice over . Both my babies and me were in the best and the safest and strongest hands … we love you with all our heart. Always and forever.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}