Neha Dhupia reveals she forgot Mehr when she was a month old, went for a drive with Angad Bedi

Neha Dhupia has revealed that she forgot to take her daughter Mehr with her when she was just 40 days old. Neha Dhupia was talking to Tahira Kashyap Khurrana as they discussed the filmmaker’s new book 7 Sins of Being A Mom during a live chat session on Instagram.

After discussing the chapter in the book in which Tahira revealed that she forgot her baby at a restaurant, Neha Dhupia said, “We also had an incident with Mehr. You know they say you should sit at home for 40 days so we were doing that. Literally, the 40th night, we were waiting for the morning. We were so excited and we thought 'let us just all go for a drive'. We went for a drive on the Sea Link and we had that two-hour window (a newborn baby needs to be fed every two hour). We were just out for about 45 minutes and got a call from the nurse.”

Neha explained that she had asked the nurse at her home to call her when it was time to feed the baby. “We wanted to get back home and then feed her.” However, they got a call within 45 minutes of leaving for their drive. “Both of us were like ‘we left for a drive’. And she told us ‘baby ro raha hai (The baby is crying)’. I was like ‘Aapko kaise pata? Baby humare paas hai (How do you know, the baby is with us)’. And then we looked back only to realise we forgot to take the baby on the drive. So the baby was crying at home. By mistake we left her,” Neha added.

As Tahira laughed, Neha told her, “I was shocked (when the nurse said that the baby was crying). I was like ‘how can she hear my baby, we are far from home’. Then, I was like ‘maybe these nurses these days have some other hi-fi way of checking’.”

Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi welcomed their baby boy earlier this month. Neha and Angad got married in May 2018. They welcomed their daughter Mehr a few months later.

Neha was most recently seen in Sanak - Hope Under Siege along side Vidyut Jammwal. Currently streaming on Disney Hotstar, the film also features Chandan Roy Sanyal, Neha Dhupia and Rukmini Maitra. It is a Vipul Amrutlal Shah production and has been directed by Kanishk Varma.