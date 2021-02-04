Neha Dhupia says she gained around 25 kgs during pregnancy, was told her life has 'come to a halt'

Neha Dhupia, who welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018, has said that she gained quite a lot of pregnancy weight. She said that while her husband, Angad Bedi, was extremely supportive, many people fat-shamed her and commented that her career had ‘come to a halt’.

In an interview, Neha talked about the bodily changes that come with pregnancy, and how she was criticised for putting on weight. She added that she used the months of lockdown to lose 21 kgs.

“You have this beautiful life that you are carrying inside you and suddenly, life is outside, you feel weird when you see yourself. Being in the public eye, everyone is not fortunate enough that we go through pregnancy where they don’t put on weight. I put on 23-25 kilos,” she told Bollywood Bubble.

Reactions ranged ‘from getting fat-shamed to people passing judgment to saying that my life and career have come to a halt’, Neha said. However, she did not let the negativity get to her and got back in shape during the lockdown. “During lockdown, one of the things that I did was not worry about what people said about me but I took those eight months to lose 21 kilos,” she said.

Meanwhile, Neha has been busy on the work front. She was a gang leader on the adventure reality show, Roadies Revolution, which was won by Hamid Barkzi. She also hosted a podcast titled No Filter Neha.

Currently, Neha is awaiting the release of her short film, Step Out, on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from starring in the film, she is also producing it under her banner, Big Girl Productions.

