IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neha Dhupia on postpartum stress: ‘Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot’
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
bollywood

Neha Dhupia on postpartum stress: ‘Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot’

  • Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:20 PM IST

Actor Neha Dhupia, who gave birth to daughter Mehr in November 2018, talked about experiencing postpartum stress. She said that she felt a ‘void’ because her body was different, and she wondered whether she would ever get back to pre-pregnancy shape.

Neha was talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show, What Women Want. She said that there are a lot of people to comfort the baby but it is not the same for mothers.

“I have never shied away from the fact that I felt like I was going through...sometimes, it was a new feeling; sometimes, it felt like I was going through something; sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot. All of that put together...later on, I understood that it is all postpartum. whether it is feeling extremely emotional or extremely low,” she said.


“For me, the biggest thing is, as soon as you give birth, you feel that void because your body is different, you question whether you are going to go back to being... Especially, people like us, who are so used to being in front of the camera. As much as we own our bodies and own the life that we are living, apne andar se ek ehsaas hota hai ki (there is a feeling within that) will I go back to what I was or will I go back to being at least what I want to be? There is a beautiful saying, which is that everyone is there to hug the baby but who is there to hug the mom,” she added.

Also read | Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets: 'You have given yourselves away'

Six months after marrying actor Angad Bedi, Neha gave birth to their daughter, Mehr. On the little one’s second birthday, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post, wishing for her to ‘sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn’.

Currently, Neha is awaiting the release of her short film, Step Out, on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from starring in the film, she is also producing it under her banner, Big Girl Productions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha dhupia

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor Khan chatted with Neha Dhupia about her daughter, Mehr.
Kareena Kapoor Khan chatted with Neha Dhupia about her daughter, Mehr.
bollywood

Kareena Kapoor asks Neha Dhupia how old her daughter Mehr would have to be to start dating. See her answer

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON DEC 11, 2020 01:56 PM IST
On Kareena Kapoor Khan’s radio show What Women Want, Neha Dhupia fielded questions on how old her daughter Mehr would have to be to start dating and wearing make-up.
READ FULL STORY
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia threw an outdoor birthday party for their daughter Mehr.
Angad Bedi and Neha Dhupia threw an outdoor birthday party for their daughter Mehr.
bollywood

Inside Mehr’s birthday bash that Angad Bedi helped Neha Dhupia organise, she tells him ‘you are all I need’

By HT Entertainment Desk | Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON NOV 20, 2020 01:00 PM IST
Neha Dhupia took to Instagram to share a glimpse of the birthday bash that she and Angad Bedi threw for their daughter, Mehr, as she turned two. The outdoor party seemed to have a Mickey Mouse theme.
READ FULL STORY
app
Close
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan play a game of cricket. (Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Shah Rukh, Suniel's sons, Aryan Khan and Ahan Shetty, play cricket together

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Ahan Shetty and Aryan Khan, sons of actors Suniel Shetty and Shah Rukh Khan, were spotted playing cricket together in Mumbai. See pictures here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
Konkona Sensharma responded to the tweets by the film fraternity and cricketers on the ongoing farmers' protest.
bollywood

Konkona feels ‘fear’ made Bollywood and cricket stars share unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:57 PM IST
  • Konkona Sensharma responded to a tweet questioning why Bollywood and cricket stars put out similar statements on the farmers' protest.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
Neha Dhupia with daughter Mehr.
bollywood

Neha on postpartum stress: 'Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:20 PM IST
  • Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
Kareena Kapoor's due date is in February.
bollywood

Pregnant Kareena Kapoor says she's having sugar rush, digs into box of Nutties

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:13 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor, who is due in February, shared a picture of a box of Nutties and mentioned how she was having a sugar rush.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
Both Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra have very hectic work schedules.
bollywood

Priyanka reveals the one rule of her marriage with Nick: ‘We meet every 3 weeks'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:03 PM IST
Priyanka Chopra has said she and husband Nick Jonas make sure to spend at least a couple of days together each month.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
Farah Khan Ali criticised Bollywood celebrities' 'India against propaganda' tweets.
bollywood

Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:36 PM IST
Farah Khan Ali criticised the film fraternity's 'India against propaganda' tweets and emphasised the distinction between ‘reel-life heroes’ and ‘real-life heroes’.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
Taapsee Pannu and Kangana Ranaut have been in a war of words ever since the latter called her and Swara Bhasker ‘B grade actresses’.
bollywood

Taapsee takes a swipe at Kangana Ranaut, suggests it's in her DNA to be toxic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:34 PM IST
  • Taapsee Pannu has made several comments about Kangana Ranaut's sustained Twitter attacks against her. See here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Athiya Shetty's latest picture saw KL Rahul react to it.
Athiya Shetty's latest picture saw KL Rahul react to it.
bollywood

Athiya Shetty shares a gorgeous pic, see rumoured boyfriend KL Rahul's response

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 01:09 PM IST
  • Athiya Shetty shared a new picture on social media, and a number of celebrities reacted to it. One of them was her rumoured boyfriend, cricketer KL Rahul.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
Hrithik Roshan has worked with his father, Rakesh Roshan, in a number of films including Koi Mil Gaya and Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai.
bollywood

Rakesh on life after cancer: 'Not allowed, but I have 2 pegs every evening'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:49 PM IST
  • Filmmaker Rakesh Roshan, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, has said that even though he has quit smoking, he has alcohol almost every evening, because it makes him feel 'mentally fit'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
Tahira Kashyap has shared a poem about embracing scars like a badge of honour.
bollywood

Tahira Kashyap pens poem on World Cancer Day: ‘There's more to the scar'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:27 PM IST
  • Tahira Kashyap, who is a breast cancer survivor, has shared an inspirational poem on the occasion of World Cancer Day.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
Shraddha Kapoor is rumoured to be dating Rohan Shrestha.(Instagram/shraddhakapoor)
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor reacts to marriage rumours: 'What are you saying?'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:18 PM IST
  • Actor Shraddha Kapoor was confronted at the airport about rumours about her tying the knot with Rohan Shrestha. Check out her response.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
Alia Bhatt is currently shooting for her film, Gangubai Kathiawadi.
bollywood

Alia Bhatt shares stunning monochrome pictures from photo shoot

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 12:14 PM IST
Alia Bhatt shared a couple of pictures from a photo shoot. Her fans were clearly delighted to see the black-and-white pictures of their favourite star.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
Tiger Shroff's new video has even surprised his mom and sister.
bollywood

Tiger's new stunt will make your jaw drop, Shaan asks if it's 'a video game'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:41 AM IST
Tiger Shroff has shared a video of his new stunt, and his fans and followers are in awe of his athleticism.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sanjay Dutt has returned to work.
Sanjay Dutt has returned to work.
bollywood

Sanjay's latest MRI and PET scans say he is cancer-free, says Torbaaz producer

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:29 AM IST
  • According to Torbaaz producer Rahul Mittra, actor Sanjay Dutt's latest MRI (magnetic resonance imaging) and PET (positron emission tomography) scans reveal that he is cancer-free.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kartik Aaryan shared pictures with his team.
Kartik Aaryan shared pictures with his team.
bollywood

Kartik Aaryan shares pic from film shoot, says 'missed my team a lot'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 11:21 AM IST
Actor Kartik Aaryan is back to work and shared a couple of pictures from a shoot. He expressed his happiness at being with his team again.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP