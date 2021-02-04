Neha Dhupia on postpartum stress: ‘Sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot’
- Neha Dhupia talked about experiencing postpartum stress and being concerned about getting back in shape. She welcomed daughter Mehr in November 2018.
Actor Neha Dhupia, who gave birth to daughter Mehr in November 2018, talked about experiencing postpartum stress. She said that she felt a ‘void’ because her body was different, and she wondered whether she would ever get back to pre-pregnancy shape.
Neha was talking to Kareena Kapoor Khan on her chat show, What Women Want. She said that there are a lot of people to comfort the baby but it is not the same for mothers.
“I have never shied away from the fact that I felt like I was going through...sometimes, it was a new feeling; sometimes, it felt like I was going through something; sometimes, I felt like I was going through a lot. All of that put together...later on, I understood that it is all postpartum. whether it is feeling extremely emotional or extremely low,” she said.
“For me, the biggest thing is, as soon as you give birth, you feel that void because your body is different, you question whether you are going to go back to being... Especially, people like us, who are so used to being in front of the camera. As much as we own our bodies and own the life that we are living, apne andar se ek ehsaas hota hai ki (there is a feeling within that) will I go back to what I was or will I go back to being at least what I want to be? There is a beautiful saying, which is that everyone is there to hug the baby but who is there to hug the mom,” she added.
Six months after marrying actor Angad Bedi, Neha gave birth to their daughter, Mehr. On the little one’s second birthday, she shared a heartfelt Instagram post, wishing for her to ‘sing even if you don’t know the lyrics, dance like no one is watching, forever be eager to learn’.
Currently, Neha is awaiting the release of her short film, Step Out, on Disney+ Hotstar. Apart from starring in the film, she is also producing it under her banner, Big Girl Productions.
