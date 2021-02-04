Farah Khan Ali disappointed by film fraternity's 'identical' unity tweets: 'You have given yourselves away'
Actor Sanjay Khan's daughter, jewellery designer Farah Khan Ali, feels let down by the near-identical ‘India against propaganda’ tweets by Bollywood celebrities on the farmers’ protest. She took to Twitter to express her disappointment and reminded everyone of the distinction between ‘reel-life heroes’ and ‘real-life heroes’.
“Disappointed with the fraternity tweeting identical tweets that make it more like a marketing gimmick. Whatever their reasons & I’m no one to judge at least u could have tried to make it more original. Now you have given yourselves away. Reel Life Heroes VS Real Life Heroes,” she wrote.
On Wednesday, a host of Bollywood celebrities, including Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Karan Johar, Ekta Kapoor and Suniel Shetty, put out similar statements about the ongoing farmers’ protest with the hashtag ‘India against propaganda’.
Their tweets came after the external affairs ministry’s statement on certain ‘vested interest groups’ succeeding in getting ‘international support against India’, after pop singer Rihanna, teenage activist Greta Thunberg and others commented on the protests.
Actor Taapsee Pannu also took an indirect dig at the tweets. “If one tweet rattles your unity, one joke rattles your faith or one show rattles your religious belief then it’s you who has to work on strengthening your value system not become ‘propaganda teacher’ for others,” she wrote on Twitter.
The external affairs ministry, in its statement, referred to ‘sensationalist social media hashtags and comments’ by ‘celebrities and others’ but didn’t name anyone. Earlier this week, Rihanna drew attention to the farmers’ protest by sharing a news article on the internet shutdown near the site. “Why aren’t we talking about this?!” she asked. Sharing the same story, Greta wrote that she is standing in 'solidarity' with the protesters.
