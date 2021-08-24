Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Neha Dhupia shares pic as pregnant cop in A Thursday, says this one is 'for all the mamas in the making'
bollywood

Neha Dhupia shares pic as pregnant cop in A Thursday, says this one is 'for all the mamas in the making'

Neha Dhupia will be seen in the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, A Thursday. Yami Gautam plays the lead in the film.
ANI |
PUBLISHED ON AUG 24, 2021 08:44 PM IST
Neha Dhupia shared pictures of her look in the film on Instagram.

Actor Neha Dhupia, who is currently expecting her second child with Angad Bedi, will be seen playing the role of a pregnant cop Catherine Alvarez in the upcoming film, A Thursday.

Taking to Instagram, Neha, on Tuesday, expressed her gratitude to the makers of the project for breaking the stereotypes.

"Bridging the gap between real and reel life. Thank you @behzu @rsvpmovies @ronnie.screwvala @pashanjal @bluemonkey_film @hasanainhooda for giving me all the support and believing in us... this ones for all the mamas in the making ... we make us strong," she wrote.

RELATED STORIES

Also read: Pregnant Neha Dhupia, Angad Bedi and daughter Mehr spotted outside cafe in Mumbai, watch

Alongside the note, she posted a few pictures of her look from the film. She can also be seen flaunting her baby bump.

After hearing about her pregnant cop role in the film, netizens lauded her and makers as well. "More power to you Dhups," actor Soha Ali Khan commented. "Salute to you super woman," singer Neeti Mohan wrote.

For the unversed, A Thursday, which features Yami Gautam in the lead role, is directed by Behzad Khambata.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
neha dhupia angad bedi
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Richa shares a laugh with Ali, jokes about when they realised they are soulmates

Preity Zinta gives tour of her family apple orchard in Shimla, watch

Priyanka remembers dad Ashok Chopra on birth anniversary, see here

Parineeti asks for confirmation as fan claims ‘Ranveer Singh papa ban gaya’
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India vs England
Gold Price
Spider-Man Trailer
Narayan Rane
Bigg Boss OTT
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP