Neha Dhupia holds baby bump and takes deep breath before working out, Angad Bedi turns cheerleader

Angad Bedi was seen turning cheerleader for his wife, actor Neha Dhupia as she performed a workout set on Wednesday. The actor, who recently announced that he and his wife are expecting their second child, shared a video on his Instagram Stories in which she was seen seated on exercise equipment and following her trainer's lead.

In the video, Neha Dhupia was seen holding on to her baby bump and taking a deep breath before she began her workout session. Angad Bedi started the video with the camera focusing on Neha before it was panned to the trainer. Angad too made a quick appearance before the video ended. He shared the video with the song Intentions, by Justin Bieber, playing in the background.

Neha Dhupia works out while Angad Bedi turns cheerleader.

On Monday, Angad and Neha had shared a picture featuring their three-year-old daughter Mehr and Neha's baby bump to announce her pregnancy on Instagram. While Neha wrote, "Took us 2 days to come with a caption….The best one we could think of was … Thank you, God," Angad wrote, "New Home production coming soon.. Waheguru mehr kare."

Soon after, Neha informed Hindustan Times that she was pregnant when Angad was diagnosed with Covid-19. "Hard is an understatement. It was a lot that we went through. It’s always hard when someone around you gets Covid-19, and harder when you’re pregnant, but Angad was the one who helped me stay positive in that period,” she had said.

Angad too revealed that Neha's second pregnancy is harder than her first one. Speaking with Pinkvilla, Angad had said, "It’s a different experience and not easy on her. But she is keeping her spirits up, working and finishing all her projects keeping the timelines in mind. We are happy to bring in a new family member soon. For me, her health is of prime importance."

Neha and Angad tied the knot in 2018. The couple welcomed their daughter Mehr later that year. The couple said that they were talking about having another but this was a surprise. Neha is due in October.