Neha Dhupia votes for Janhvi Kapoor on ‘who wore it better’ poll, fans react

Janhvi Kapoor wore the same silk velvet kaftan designed by Sureena Chowdhri for a recent photoshoot that Neha Dhupia opted for at Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif’s sangeet ceremony. Reacting to a poll asking people ‘who wore it better’, Neha voted for Janhvi. She added a heart emoji as well.

Fans praised Neha’s gesture. “Women praising other women is all I want in this house,” one wrote. “Aww, that’s so sweet of you, Neha,” another said.

Previously, during an appearance on Feet Up With The Stars, Janhvi said that she repeats her clothes. “Itna bhi paisa nahi kamaya ki har roz naye kapde (I haven’t earned so much money that I can wear a new dress every day)!” she laughed.

Janhvi dismissed the trolling that she gets on the basis of her sartorial choices. “You can’t please everyone. Especially with this. I guess you would take their criticism seriously if it was to do with your work and then work on that. But how I look outside the gym isn’t really my job,” she said.

Neha earlier hosted Janhvi and her sister Khushi Kapoor on her chat show, BFFs With Vogue. Janhvi also appeared on Neha’s podcast No Filter Neha.

Neha made her Bollywood debut in 2003 with Qayamat: City Under Threat. She acted in films such as Julie, Kyaa Kool Hai Hum, Garam Masala, Singh Is Kinng and De Dana Dan. She was last seen in Sanak, alongside Vidyut Jammwal and Rukmini Maitra.

Janhvi was launched by Karan Johar in his production Dhadak, a remake of the Marathi hit Sairat, in 2018. She also starred in Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl and Roohi. Her upcoming films include Dostana 2, Good Luck Jerry and Mili. She is also a part of Takht; however, the production of the film has been delayed.

