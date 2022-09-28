Neha Joshi: I can manage without a vanity van but not without a story

In the industry for over 15 years, actor Neha Joshi feels that good work happens only when one starts enjoying the process of acting.

“For me, acting has never been restricted to mediums or regions. I only wish to bag projects which could give me wings to fly as a performer. Be it a play, movie, TV show, or an OTT web series in Hindi or Marathi, I have tried all and still continue to do so,” she says while adding, “Success for me is people watching me on screen and identifying me with the character I am playing.”

Having acted in Hawaa Hawaii and Ek Mahanayak – Dr BR Ambedkar and also Marathi projects like Poshter Girl, Baghtos Kay..., Neha has been vocal about taking up content driven projects, irrespective of the budget or the size of the project.

“Give me a strong character and I am in. I always say if there is no vanity van, I will manage but if there is no story I just cannot,” says Neha, who has just completed shooting for her forthcoming film before accepting an offer of a daily soap for TV.

“I want to be everywhere. That’s my idea of acting. When I was offered Drishyam-2 with the likes of Ajay Devgn, Tabu and Akshaye Khanna, I felt as if my biggest wish had been fulfilled. For me, playing one of the central characters in a film that I loved watching was a wonderful experience. I have always looked up to these actors and they are supremely talented,” says Neha, who is currently essaying the role of Yashoda in the show Doosri Maa.