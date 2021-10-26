Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Neha Sharma says people on sets of Illegal behaved ‘weird’ with her after her morphed photo was shared online

Neha Sharma talked about the morphed photo of her that went viral a few years ago and said that she found out about it during one of her shoots.
Neha Sharma said that she was initially ‘traumatised’ by the morphed photo.
Published on Oct 26, 2021 09:04 PM IST
By HT Entertainment Desk

Neha Sharma opened up about a morphed photo of her doing the rounds in 2018. A selfie that she posted online was altered to add a sex toy in the background. She said that she was ‘traumatised’ at first but eventually made peace with it.

In an interview, Neha said that she found out about the doctored image when she arrived on the sets of her web series, Illegal, and that everyone was behaving ‘strange’ with her.

Speaking to radio host Siddharth Kannan, Neha said, “Initially, I was traumatised. I was like, ‘Dude, this is crazy.’ This kind of morphing and all is not good. I was obviously younger, so I was really brainf***ed at that point. I was like, ‘Why me and why this? Why would someone do this? Why are you so vella (jobless) to come up with this s**t?’”

Neha said that someone informed her about the viral photo on the sets of Illegal. “I didn’t realise about the picture. I came on set and everybody is being a little weird and strange. They were like, not talking, they were all discussing, murmurs were happening. And I am like, ‘What is happening? Why is everybody behaving weird?’ I think eventually, someone came up to me and said, ‘Neha, there is this picture of you that is being viral’, and I am like, ‘What picture?’ Then I saw it and I am like (opens mouth in shock), ‘Wow, very creative, whoever did that.’ I was upset in the beginning but then I was like, ‘It’s okay, I know what the truth is and I really don’t need those things to satisfy me.’”

Back in 2018, Neha slammed the person who digitally altered her picture. “It’s sad how misogynistic people can be...stop morphing pics and getting cheap thrills out of it...this is the original pic…”

Neha, who made her Bollywood debut with Crook opposite Emraan Hashmi in 2010, has acted in films such as Kyaa Super Kool Hain Hum, Yamla Pagla Deewana 2, Youngistaan and Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior.

