Dil Ko Karaar Aaya: Sidharth Shukla, Neha Sharma are deeply in love in Neha Kakkar’s new song, Hrithik Roshan likes it too

Updated: Jul 31, 2020 15:29 IST

Big Boss 13 star Sidharth Shukla and actor Neha Sharma’s new song Dil Ko Karaar Aaya is out. The romantic song has vocals by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai and is part of an album called Sukoon. The music is by Rajat Nagpal.

The video shows Sidharth and Neha deeply in love. Shot in picturesque locations, the mood for the song is set with mist, monsoon rains and for frames shot indoors. Both Sidharth and Neha shared the promo clip on Instagram. Reacting to Neha’s post, actor Hrithik Roshan wrote: “Very nice.”

Looks like fans too feasted on the video. One said: “What a lovely song man! And what a chemistry man just loved you both.” Another fan said: “It is so beautiful im going to cry! Sid u were amazing! I was smiling like an idiot throughout! The chemistry with neha is ufffff! And neha and yasser were brillaint! This is gonna b bigggg we promise u! Thank u 4 this! Love u! #DilKoKaraarAaya” A third fan said: “Amazing song but I must say you were looking more real in bhula dunga then this song. Yeah after all it was shehnaaz in bhula dunga.but this song is lit you were looking damn hot.”

However, some of Sidharth’s fans still like him best with his co-contestant from Bigg Boss, Shehnaaz Gill. A fan said: “I like it bt shehnaaz sath hoti or b acha hota (I like it but had Shehnaaz been there, it would have been better.)”

Sidharth’s career got a major boost after he won the Bigg Boss 13 title earlier this year. Since then, he has appeared in a music video, titled Bhula Dunga with Shehnaaz.

While in the Bigg Boss house, his chemistry with Shehnaaz had been the talk of the town. So much so that their fans had dubbed them ‘Sidnaaz’. While there was much talk of Shehnaaz’s feelings for him, he has always been more guarded with his words. Speaking JanSatta in an interview in April this year, he had said: “I will give full credit for my victory to Shehnaaz. I have not seen a girl like her. She is a very big entertainer. I wonder what would have happened to me if she was not in the show. I am as close to her as I am to my mom, sister and niece.”

