Sidharth Shukla credits Shehnaaz Gill for his Bigg Boss 13 victory: ‘I am as close to her as I am to my mom’

Updated: Apr 17, 2020 17:04 IST

Bigg Boss 13 winner Sidharth Shukla has credited his victory to co-contestant and close friend Shehnaaz Gill, adding that he is as close to her as he is to his own family members.

Speaking to JanSatta in an interview, Sidharth said, “I will give full credit for my victory to Shehnaaz. I have not seen a girl like her. She is a very big entertainer. I wonder what would have happened to me if she was not in the show. I am as close to her as I am to my mom, sister and niece.”

He added, “She loves me a lot. She is special for me. But it is too early to talk about a relationship or marriage. All I can say is that I spent a wonderful time with her inside the Bigg Boss house. We would have conversations unrelated to the show. We would discuss personal stuff.”

Responding to the love that their latest music video Bhula Dunga got, Sidharth told the Hindi daily, “It is all love of our fans. We worked hard and it was difficult to give those shots in rains but it all appears so effortless and smooth that is why people are showering love on it.”

Last month, Sidharth had said about working with Shehnaaz on the music video, “It was fabulous working with Shehnaaz and she is a good actress. She’s a fun person and brings so much positive energy to all those around her! And yes of course, the camaraderie will translate into chemistry and I am glad everyone is loving the song so much and hope that it continues to garner further visibility and appreciation.”

