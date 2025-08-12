Neil Nitin Mukesh strips down to his underwear, dances to Salman Khan song in insane video, fans puzzled. Watch

Over the course of his career, actor Neil Nitin Mukesh has developed an image of a suave and sophisticated person. From his film choices to off-screen appearances, Neil has always been rather polished. So, it did come as a surprise when the actor was seen stripping down to his undies and grooving, unfiltered and unhibited, to Salman Khan's song in a video. Neil Nitin Mukesh lets loose in this unseen video.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's crazy dance

The video shows Neil dressed in formals in a hotel room, as he dances to Jeene Ke Hain Chaar Din, the iconic Salman Khan's song from Mujhse Shaadi Karogi. The actor slowly removes items of clothing from his body, eventually stripping to just an undershirt and his boxers, as he climbs on the bed, first doing Salman's signature step with a towel, and then twerking for the camera. The actor even rolls dramatically on a bed with the over-the-top enthusiasm of a full-blown comedy sketch.

The video has left fans wide-eyed and laughing out loud. Many are even puzzled as to what the story behind the dance video is. We are informed that the video is a behind-the-scenes moment from an upcoming project of the actor, and we can only wonder if the behind-the-scenes moments are this bonkers, what kind of madness is waiting in the actual film. Nothing else is known about the project so far.

Neil Nitin Mukesh's career so far

Neil Nitin Mukesh made his Bollywood debut in 2007 with Johnny Gaddaar, and made a name for himself with hits like New York and Prem Ratan Dhan Payo. After a brief hiatus post the pandemic, Neil returned to the big screen in 2024 with Hisaab Barabar, a film that starred R Madhavan in the lead. Earlier this year, he made his web series debut, starring as a musician in the JioHotstar show, Hai Junoon.