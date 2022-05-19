'Nervous' Alia Bhatt leaves to shoot for Hollywood debut, celebs offer advice: ‘I am sure they are more nervous’

Alia Bhatt is all set to begin shooting for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. The actor shared a fresh selfie from her car as she left home for the shoot. She said she felt nervous and asked her fans and friends to wish her luck. All from her mother Soni Razdan to her several friends and fans wished her luck in the comments section. Also read: Priyanka Chopra calls Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif among 'top actresses of India', shares how actresses were treated earlier

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Alia wrote, "And off I go to shoot my first ever Hollywood film!!!! Feel like a newcomer all over again - sooooo nervous!!!!Wish me luckkkkkkk."

Alia Bhatt shared a picture on Instagram.

Soni was among the first ones to wish her and wrote, “Wishing you all the luck in the whole world.” Soon after, her sister-in-law Riddhima Kapoor also wished her saying, “we love you,” along with a heart emoticon. Her half-sister Pooja Bhatt also commented, “Life is now making possible what was absolutely inevitable! The WORLD is your playground! And you will dazzle even more! So proud!”

Riteish Deshmukh wrote for Alia, “Am sure they have done their homework and they are more nervous. Best wishes always.” Her 2 States co-star Arjun Kapoor called her “International khiladi” in the comments section. Neha Dhupia, Manish Malhotra and filmmaker Guneet Monga also wished her luck in the comments section. Her friend Akansha Ranjan Kapoor dropped several kiss emojis in reaction to the post.

Heart of Stone is a spy thriller, directed by British filmmaker Tom Harper. The Netflix original will also star Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. Alia has already said she didn't sign her Hollywood project for the heck of it. She told News18, “I just don’t want to do it for the heck of it and to tick it off the box. I want to look at opportunities which should have a good part, an interesting dynamic, and cast, something that is new and relevant."

