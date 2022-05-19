Priyanka Chopra calls Alia Bhatt, Katrina Kaif among 'top actresses of India', shares how actresses were treated earlier

Priyanka Chopra joining Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt for a movie is something that wasn't expected by their fans. The three biggest names of Bollywood have come together for Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zara. Priyanka has now opened up about why she chose to said yes to the idea of working with her competitors in the same film. Also read: Priyanka Chopra shares pic of bruised face from sets of Citadel, fans ask 'What happened are you ok'. See pic

Priyanka is an established name in Hollywood and her last Bollywood project was 2019 film The Sky Is Pink. Priyanka said whether it's Bollywood or Hollywood, she has seen women standing up for women.

Calling Katrina and Alia “two of the top actresses in the country”, Priyanka told Deadline in an interview, “The three of us decided we wanted to do a movie together and partner together to produce it. But the idea is, yes, it was very different when I started out. We were all pitted against each other, and our casting was very dependent on the lead actor of the movie, and it depends on who is the flavor at that time and that was a very unsettling feeling. It’s a really telling question because it really gave my career a very specific direction because of a specific uncomfortable feeling."

Sharing the mantra behind making it big in her film career, she said, “I took on many parts which were female driven. I took on movies that were solely on my shoulders because it was very uncomfortable to have to be the flavor of the season and then not get cast. So, it defines me taking on movies that didn’t necessarily always have the big male leads and it made my career very much my own.”

Directed by Farhan Akhtar, Jee Le Zaraa is produced by Farhan and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment, and Tiger Baby, headed by Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti. The film is co-written by Zoya, Farhan and Reema.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON