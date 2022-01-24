Never say never: Raveena Tandon on getting into politics

How does Raveena Tandon remain cool as a cucumber as she juggles it all- being a wife, a mother, a daughter, and of course, a well-known actor?

She spilled the secrets, and more, when she got talking to Sonal Kalra, Managing Editor (Entertainment & Lifestyle), Hindustan Times, at the Tension Not Twitter spaces session.

The actor said it is her family and friends who keep her tension free. “In India, we fall back on our families and friends. Sometimes, if we are not that close to family, we reach out to friends. It is important to have a stable, steady atmosphere in your home, or your friends, for you to reach out to someone to bring you out of your stress,” she confessed.

And when it all gets too much, Tandon takes off to some jungle. “That’s my zen zone. Agar mujhe Mumbai mein ghutan hoti hai, toh main kisi jungle mein bhaag jaati hoon, and come back completely refreshed, recharged, ready to kick butt again,” the actor laughed.

With thousands tuned in, fans couldn’t control their excitement at having Tandon just a tap away, and wanted to ask her a variety of questions. Excerpts:

@ARanganathan72: Why haven’t you thought about entering politics?

Raveena: Never say never. There was a point I was seriously contemplating. I have been offered seats pan India- West Bengal, Punjab Mumbai, but unfortunately I had to say no at that time because to a certain extent I was not ready. I have not really been impressed by any political party to such an extent that they have an ideology I can blindly follow. I disagree with so many things, sometimes I am afraid because of these disagreements, I might not be able to tow the line. And if I don’t tow the line, I would probably be silenced, not in a sinister way. But if I feel I am ready to bear the brunt of it all and go out there to really make a difference, I might say yes. I don’t want to say no now and eat my words later.

Have you got into trouble with directors, because it is said that directors want control of everything. Why haven’t you turned a director yourself?

Raveena: Yes there are times when you feel you have been around for so long. My father was a filmmaker, I have grown in this industry, everyone used to tell us we are the most non filmi family despite being filmy. We were kept away from it all. My dad taught me a director is the captain of the ship. As an actor you signed up for his vision. There are so many times when actors are held responsible for so many things which was probably the director’s job who should have edited, or re-dubbed. For me, respect for the director is important. I voice my opinion, but if the director says it is what it is, I leave it and respect their vision.

Being a director is like having a baby, till the delivery, which is the release, you are involved 24/7. For me, until now I have not had that space with clear mind and focused only in one direction. Some day, I mostly will, but when it’s the right time.

@DNeurosx: Given that this society is male centric, including Bollywood, what are some experiences that you have had to face?

Raveena: To a certain extent, women have to work a little harder in whichever career they choose, to prove that they are if not as good, even better than their male counterparts. The fact is though that challenges are met by everyone, men also meet challenges. They have a little easier way out. In my show Aranyak, we show my character was passionate about her work, but the onus of looking after the family only comes on her. Why? Something has to change surely, but slowly. I thank myself for my perseverance, I won’t take away from my achievements, but my family supported me, my in laws took care of the kids when I was on outdoors, my husband was hands on… the rest of the family also has to chip in to let women achieve their dreams.

@mmininniii: What was your reaction when you saw ‘From Raveena Tandon’ written on a bomb used by the Indian Army during the Kargil War?

Raveena: I saw it much later. However, I would advise the whole world that if anything can be negotiated with love and talk, please do it. Khoon ka rang laal idhar bhi hai aur udhar bhi. No one should feel proud about any mother losing their sons or daughters... If I have to stand there [defending the border] to safeguard my country, de do mere haath mein bandook, main vahaan khadi ho jaaungi.