New mom Priyanka Chopra calls 2022 a 'life-changing year', reveals plans for her 40th birthday

Actor Priyanka Chopra took a trip down memory lane as she recalled taking vacations as a child with her family. In a new interview, she also said that her father, late Dr Ashok Chopra would make a special seat for her in the trunk of the car with 'mattresses and blankets'. The actor said that her idea of a vacation now is to travel like a 'nomad' and not stick to plans, which is different from that of her mother Madhu Chopra and husband, singer Nick Jonas. Priyanka, who recently welcomed a child with Nick, called 2022 a 'life-changing year' for her. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas name their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Here's what it means)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

In an interview with Travel and Leisure, Priyanka said, "This has been a really life-changing year for me. It's the next decade of my life. I don't know what we're going to do yet, because my husband and I plan each other's birthday, but I know what state of mind I want to be in." Priyanka will clock her 40th birthday on July 18.

Priyanka recalled her childhood vacations when she had a special seat, in the trunk of the car. "There were all these mattresses and blankets and my dad would make that my secret spot. I didn't realize until I was much older that it basically just got him an extra seat for somebody else. But that used to be so magical in the trunk with the luggage — it was my special castle that was created just for me." Priyanka also recalled taking road trips with her family in India during summer vacations as they travelled from one city to another.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The actor, who hasn't visited India in the last two years, also said that she is 'dying to go back to India'. Praising India's diversity, she said that 'it's like going to a new country every time you cross the border in India'. Priyanka revealed that for her travelling means 'not always stick to plans' and 'being a nomad when you travel'. She also added that Madhu and Nick 'are very different'.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, Priyanka will be next seen in It’s All Coming Back to Me. The film, which will release in the US on February 10 next year, also features Sam Heughan, Russell Tovey, Steve Oram, Omid Djalili, Sofia Barclay, Lydia West, Arinzé Kene and Celia Imrie. Earlier, the movie was titled Text for You. Jim Strouse has written and directed It’s All Coming Back to Me, which is produced by Screen Gems and distributed by Sony Pictures.

Priyanka also wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series Citadel and is set to feature in the upcoming action thriller, Ending Things along with Anthony Mackie. She will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar's directorial, Jee Le Zaraa alongside Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON