Newlywed bride Rhea Kapoor's feet are painted with alta, Masaba Gupta shares pic

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has shared the first glimpse of Rhea Kapoor following her wedding to Karan Boolani. The producer, who is also the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, married Karan on Saturday.

Masaba took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Rhea's alta-smeared feet. Alta is a red dye that is usually applied on the hands and feet of women at their weddings. Rhea wore a nude-coloured floral dress as she seemingly posed on a white bedsheet. Masaba shared the picture with a heart emoji and tagged Rhea.

Masaba Gupta dropped a picture of Rhea and tagged her.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu. The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. The guest list included Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor. Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal were also part of the festivities.

In the first pictures of the newlyweds, that surfaced online, the couple sat in the backseat of a car. They were accompanied by Karan's sister Karishma Boolani in the front seat of the car. After the wedding, Anil had distributed sweets to the paparazzi outside his residence. The bride's father dressed in a navy blue kurta teamed with a white dhoti and accessorised his outfits with pearl necklaces. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also posed for pictures.

Rhea and Karan started dating after they met in 2009 during the making of Aisha. It was Rhea's debut production project while Karan was an assistant director in the film. She has co-produced films like Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all starring Sonam. Rhea is the second of Anil and Sunita Kapoor's three children. They are also parents to Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Last year when Rhea's film Aisha clocked 10 years, she shared posts with Karan and wrote, "Film Wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. #babyproducer (Aisha, 2010)." In another post, she captioned it, "Side by side since 2009. #thatsmybestfriend."