Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Newlywed bride Rhea Kapoor's feet are painted with alta, Masaba Gupta shares pic
bollywood

Newlywed bride Rhea Kapoor's feet are painted with alta, Masaba Gupta shares pic

Masaba Gupta has shared a new picture of Rhea Kapoor after her wedding with Karan Boolani. Check it out here.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 11:49 AM IST
Masaba Gupta shared a picture of Rhea Kapoor.

Fashion designer Masaba Gupta has shared the first glimpse of Rhea Kapoor following her wedding to Karan Boolani. The producer, who is also the daughter of actor Anil Kapoor, married Karan on Saturday. 

Masaba took to Instagram Stories and shared a picture of Rhea's alta-smeared feet. Alta is a red dye that is usually applied on the hands and feet of women at their weddings. Rhea wore a nude-coloured floral dress as she seemingly posed on a white bedsheet. Masaba shared the picture with a heart emoji and tagged Rhea.

Masaba Gupta dropped a picture of Rhea and tagged her.

Rhea Kapoor and Karan Boolani tied the knot on August 14 at Anil Kapoor's bungalow in Juhu. The ceremony was attended by family members and close friends. The guest list included Rhea's cousins Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, uncles Sanjay Kapoor and Boney Kapoor, aunt Maheep Kapoor. Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal were also part of the festivities.

In the first pictures of the newlyweds, that surfaced online, the couple sat in the backseat of a car. They were accompanied by Karan's sister Karishma Boolani in the front seat of the car. After the wedding, Anil had distributed sweets to the paparazzi outside his residence. The bride's father dressed in a navy blue kurta teamed with a white dhoti and accessorised his outfits with pearl necklaces. Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja also posed for pictures.

Rhea and Karan started dating after they met in 2009 during the making of Aisha. It was Rhea's debut production project while Karan was an assistant director in the film. She has co-produced films like Khoobsurat and Veere Di Wedding, all starring Sonam. Rhea is the second of Anil and Sunita Kapoor's three children. They are also parents to Sonam and Harshvardhan Kapoor.

Also Read | Kareena Kapoor shares first full family picture with Jeh from Maldives, wishes Saif Ali Khan on birthday

Last year when Rhea's film Aisha clocked 10 years, she shared posts with Karan and wrote, "Film Wrap! My first film and my first love. I was 21 when it started and 22 here. #babyproducer (Aisha, 2010)." In another post, she captioned it, "Side by side since 2009. #thatsmybestfriend."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
rhea kapoor karan boolani masaba gupta masaba gupta in instagram post

Related Stories

bollywood

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda gives Sri Lankan twist to his Kaalia song: 'Playing in loop'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 10:02 AM IST
bollywood

Dia Mirza shares glimpse of son Avyaan waving tricolour flag, says 'May you always be Azaad'

PUBLISHED ON AUG 16, 2021 09:49 AM IST
TRENDING NEWS

Video shows cutest cat cuddles of snow leopard couple Jessie and Panja. Watch

Video of an up-close encounter with humpback whale in Australia wows people

ESA's ‘six luminous spots of light’ post intrigues people. Seen share yet?

Boy cuddling with cats while sleeping is a happy video to watch
TRENDING TOPICS
Navroz
Joe Biden
Afghanistan
Atal Bihari Vajpayee
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP