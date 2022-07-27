Indore NGO donates clothes to Ranveer Singh after his nude photoshoot: 'If you want to stay in India...'

After Ranveer Singh’s nude photoshoot drew flak from some for ‘hurting the sentiments of women’, an NGO in Madhya Pradesh is asking people to donate clothes for Ranveer. There were also protests against the actor in Indore. Earlier, a lawyer had filed an FIR against Ranveer for his nude photos for a magazine and accused him of ‘crossing all limits’. Read more: After Ranveer Singh, Nakuul Mehta goes nude but there's a catch

On July 21, Ranveer’s pictures from his latest magazine shoot were shared on social media; they soon became a topic of discussion. The actor posed without clothes in most of his pictures, with many, including actor Priyanka Chopra and actor-designer Masaba Gupta applauding him for being ‘brave’.

On the other hand, some have criticised Ranveer’s photoshoot. As per new reports, locals in Madhya Pradesh were donating clothing in a box in front of a photo from Ranveer’s nude photoshoot. Workers from a political party have also sent clothes for Ranveer as a part of an initiative called Neki ki Diwar, and termed his nude photoshoot an ‘act against Indian culture’. They also raised slogans against the actor during a recent protest in Indore.

"This act of Ranveer is embarrassing to the country, it is against the Indian culture, he has bought a bungalow worth crores (of rupees), so he does not have money to fill the EMIs, then we are sending clothes to him by courier to Bombay," said BJP leader Dilip Sharma, who added, "If you want to stay in India, you will have to live according to its culture and discipline..."

Earlier, an FIR was registered against Ranveer on a complaint filed at the Chembur Police Station. The actor was reportedly booked after a Mumbai-based lawyer filed a complaint alleging that Ranveer had hurt the sentiments of women and insulted their modesty through his nude photos.

Ranveer was recently seen in Netflix's interactive special Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls. He will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's directorial Cirkus with Jacqueline Fernandes and Pooja Hegde. The film is slated to release around Christmas 2022. Apart from that Ranveer also has Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Shabana Azmi and Jaya Bachchan. The film is set to hit theatres in February 2023.

