Nick Jonas goes ‘damn’ at wife Priyanka Chopra's latest pool pics, actor shows cute 'reality' behind posing in swimsuit

Priyanka Chopra never fails to stun her fans with pool pics from her Los Angeles home. Priyanka, on Saturday, shared a couple of pictures from her infinity pool yet again. While the actor was seen posing in the first picture, the second showed her giggling. Husband Nick Jonas also reacted to it in the comments section. Also read: Priyanka Chopra grooves to Aamir Khan's song, poses in swimsuit at her LA mansion, fans say ’this woman doesn’t age’

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka wrote, “Instagram vs reality.” Priyanka, in a two-piece swimwear, posed in the blue pool with poise to get the best shot for Instagram. In reality, she burst into laughter on being clicked while soaking some sun, as shown in the second photo.

Commenting on the post, Nick wrote, “Damn," with a fire emoji. Reacting to Priyanka's picture and Nick's comment, a fan wrote, “They’re both so cute! and that smile!” Another said, “Reailty is faaaaaaaaaarrrrrr better then Instagram." A fan also said, “I feel happy when I see my queen living her best life.” Many called her “beautiful” and “goddess” as well.

Priyanka spends most of her time with Nick and their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas at their Los Angeles home these days. In January this year, the couple announced via social media that they have become parents to their first child, via surrogacy.

Priyanka will now be seen in Jim Strouse-directed rom-com Its All Coming Back To Me, Amazon thriller series Citadel, produced by Russo Brothers, and Ending Things with Anthony Mackie. In Bollywood, she has Farhan Akhtar's Jee Le Zaraa with Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.

She also has Sangeet, an unscripted series co-produced with Nick in the pipeline. The actor will also produce a film with Amazon Studios on the life of Ma Anand Sheela, the former aide to late godman Osho.

