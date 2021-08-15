Nick Jonas leaves Priyanka Chopra in splits with his quirky home studio tour video: 'Miss you already'

Priyanka Chopra Jonas couldn't help but laugh, courtesy of Nick Jonas' latest video. The international singer took to TikTok and Instagram to show off his ‘new toys’.

The Jonas Brothers member revealed he's upgraded his home studio and was excited to share a glimpse of it with his fans. “Just got home, new toys!” Nick Jonas announced as he panned the camera to show the room. “The studio is finally coming together in the house,” he added.

Nick then showed his desk steadily rising from one position to another. He shared the video with the caption, “New toys!” The video left his wife, actor Priyanka Chopra in splits. She commented, “Hahaha miss u already baby.”

Earlier this month, Priyanka shared a picture of Nick hugging her and revealed that he was in London with her. “He’s home," she captioned the post, geo-tagging London.

Earlier this weekend, Priyanka also shared a postcard featuring herself, Nick and their friend Cavanaugh James. Besides her posts, fans also spotted Nick and Priyanka enjoying a brunch with her mother, Madhu Chopra wherein Priyanka couldn't keep her hands off him. The couple appeared to be engrossed in conversation before Priyanka planted a kiss on Nick's cheek and continued their discussion.

During his stay in London, Nick was also photographed taking a stroll with Priyanka. The couple obliged a fan's request for a picture at the time.

Also read: Step inside Kareena Kapoor's new Mumbai home, featuring one of her favourite photo spots: Exclusive

Priyanka has been stationed in London for almost a year now. She has been busy with her upcoming projects. She wrapped Text For You earlier this year in the UK before she dived into the making of Citadel, a series in which she stars opposite Richard Madden.

Besides her shoot, Priyanka also promoted her film The White Tiger and her newly-launched book Unfinished from her London home. Apart from her international projects, Priyanka also made headlines for her upcoming Bollywood film Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt.