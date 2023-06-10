Nick Jonas calls Priyanka Chopra 'an absolute boss and amazing mother', says Father's Day is 'more about her than me'

Singer Nick Jonas has complimented his wife-actor, Priyanka Chopra. In a new interview, Nick called her an ‘absolute boss and an amazing mother'. Ahead of Father's Day, Nick said that the occasion is more about Priyanka than him. He also revealed how his father Paul Kevin Jonas did an 'incredible job' on Father's Day. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra shares new pics from Rome; Nick Jonas is all hearts) Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra welcomed Malti last year.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick tied the knot in December 2018 in Rajasthan. They welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas, via surrogacy in January 2022. The duo, in a joint statement, had announced the birth of their first child on social media.

Nick on Priyanka

Speaking with PEOPLE, Nick said, “My dad did an incredible job of making sure that everyone else felt loved on Father's Day, and I'm going to try to adopt that from him.”

Nick also added, "We as fathers would not be where we are as fathers without incredible women to make that dream come true. And I'm so grateful to share this journey with my wife, who's just an absolute boss and amazing mother. It's more about her that day than me."

Malti's first public appearance

Priyanka and Nick's daughter Malti made her first public appearance alongside her mother in January this year. They attended the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony together on January 30 in Los Angeles, where the baby sat on Priyanka's lap as her father and uncles Kevin and Joe Jonas accepted their star.

Nick's upcoming film

Recently, Priyanka reacted to Nick's film The Good Half being premiered at Tribeca Festival. Nick had shared posters from the film on Instagram and captioned it, "The World Premiere of my new movie #TheGoodHalf will be at the @tribeca Film Festival starting with three screenings on June 8th. Excited to be alongside this incredible cast! @brittanysnow @alexandrashipppp @davidarquette @mrmattwalsh #ElisabethShue" Priyanka wrote, "Let's gooooo." Robert Schwartzman's The Good Half will have its festival premiere on June 8, June 10, and June 12.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka, currently, is shooting for Heads of State in London. Helmed by Ilya Naishuller, the film will also star John Cena and Idris Elba. She will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara, helmed by Farhan Akhtar. The actor was recently seen in Love Again and the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON