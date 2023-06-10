Priyanka Chopra shares new pics from Rome; Nick Jonas is all hearts, Jessica Alba calls actor 'stunning'

Actor Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Italy, shared new pictures from an event she attended recently. Taking to Instagram late on Friday night, Priyanka posted the photos as she gave different poses. (Also Read | Priyanka Chopra, Zendaya laugh as they pose like soul sisters at hotel launch in Rome) Priyanka Chopra wore a white outfit for an event in Rome.

Priyanka's post

For the opening of the Bulgari Hotel in Rome, Priyanka opted for a white thigh-high slit gown with a plunging neckline and white heels. She tied her hair in pigtails and wore jewellery from the brand. Sharing the pictures, Priyanka captioned the post, "Congratulations to my @bulgari family on the inauguration of @bulgarihotels in Rome (white heart emoji) #BulgariHotelRoma #BulgariHotels (camera emoji):@nicolasgerardin." Reacting to the photo, Priyanka's husband-singer Nick Jonas posted heart eyes emojis.

Jessica and fans react to Priyanka's pictures

Jessica Alba commented, "Stunning (fire emojis)." A fan said, "I can't believe she's 40." "Shook shaken and stirred," read a comment. "Hot wifey! She looks like a goddess!" commented another fan. "It’s like she doesn’t age. Exactly the way I saw her in the movie Aitraaz and that’s almost 20 years ago," wrote an Instagram user. "Hair, makeup, everything on point Queen!!!!!!!!" said another fan. "This looks absolutely damn gorgeous," read one more comment.

The actor was seen with several people as they sat at a table.

Anjula also shared a photo of Priyanka as they posed for the lens.

Priyanka's unseen pics with her manager

In another picture, posted by Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia, the actor was seen with several people as they sat at a table. In the photo, Priyanka wore a black top under a printed co-ord set. She smiled while posing for the camera. Anjula also shared a photo of Priyanka as they posed for the lens. A part of her caption read, "This was an amazing trip celebrating the launch of @bulgarihotels Roma with my partner in crime @priyankachopra who always stuns in these jewels and captivates wherever she goes!"

Priyanka with Zendaya

At the event, Priyanka also met actor-singer-model Zendaya. They smiled and also posed for the paparazzi. In the pictures, that emerged online earlier, Zendaya was seen dressed in a shimmering black suit with a sheer top.

Priyanka's projects

Priyanka was recently seen in Love Again and the Prime Video spy thriller Citadel. She is currently shooting for Heads of State in London. Priyanka will be seen with Alia Bhatt and Katrina Kaif in Jee Le Zara, helmed by Farhan Akhtar.

