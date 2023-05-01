Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra step out in New York ahead of Met Gala, fans can't wait to see what they wear on red carpet

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were seen together at Met Gala 2017, where they represented fashion designer Ralph Lauren. While Priyanka is set to return to Met Gala again this year, Nick is yet to confirm if he'll be attending the star-studded event with her. Now, fans are reacting to a new photo of the two from New York and seem convinced they will be walking the Met Gala carpet together. Also read: Priyanka Chopra to attend Met Gala 2023 in 'special' look

Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas in New York.

Nick, who was dressed in a brown jacket, stood in front of Priyanka Chopra in the photo shared on a fan page. She wore a blue top with a black jacket in the picture and held Nick's arm. A fan commented on their photo, which was shared on Instagram, "Nice to see them together at last!!! Excited to see them tomorrow at the Met Gala." Another person wrote, "Hope to see you as the most gorgeous and stylish couple at the red carpet!!" A comment read, "I can't wait to see what both of them are wearing tomorrow for the Met Gala." A fan also said, “Can't wait for Met Gala tomorrow, they should do a getting ready video...”

The theme of Met Gala 2023 is ‘Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty’ to honour the late fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The event will take place on May 1 (May 2 in India). While nothing more is known about Priyanka's Met Gala look as of now, the actor did say it will have a 'special element'. Journalist Marc Malkin, who is associated with Variety, had met Priyanka at Citadel's LA premiere, and tweeted last week, "Confirmed! Priyanka Chopra just told me she will be at the Met Gala on Monday. Says her look 'will be on theme' because she loves a theme but it will also have a 'special element'."

Priyanka had made her Met Gala debut in 2017 wearing a Ralph Lauren trench dress with an extra-long trail. She was joined by Nick Jonas on the red carpet. Priyanka had made her second Met Gala appearance in 2018 in a maroon and gold gown by the same designer. The actor had walked down the Met Gala red carpet in a silver gown by Dior at the 2019 event, alongside Nick.

Along with Priyanka, actor Alia Bhattis also set to attend the event this year. She will wear a Prabal Gurung outfit for her Met Gala debut.

