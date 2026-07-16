Nick Jonas reveals first DM that started his love story with Priyanka Chopra 10 years ago, how Kevin Jonas played cupid

Actor Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas' love story began with a simple social media DM, and eight years later, the couple are happily married and parents to four-year-old Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. As Priyanka appeared on the Jonas Brothers' podcast, Nick looked back at where it all began, revealing the very first message he sent her, the text that sparked their whirlwind romance.

What Nick Jonas messaged Priyanka Chopra for the first time

What Nick Jonas messaged Priyanka Chopra 10 years ago.

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Nick revealed that his introduction to Priyanka came through his brother Kevin Jonas. He said, "My introduction to you was by way of Kevin saying, 'Hey, have you seen this show on ABC? It's called Quantico.' And I said, 'I have not.' And then, as he's talking about it, I look up on Sunset Boulevard and there's a billboard of your face. So then I go to Twitter and I'm like, 'I wonder if she follows me,' which you did. I sent you a direct message."

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{{^usCountry}} Priyanka added, "That's such a crazy story because Kevin and I like the same shows, and Nick and I never like the same shows." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Priyanka added, "That's such a crazy story because Kevin and I like the same shows, and Nick and I never like the same shows." {{/usCountry}}

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A screenshot of their X conversation then appeared on the screen, with Joe and Kevin giving a dramatic reading of the messages. Nick's first message read, "Hello. I've heard from a few people that we should meet. I have to agree with these people. Are you in LA anytime soon?" Priyanka replied, "Hey. Graham's told me so much about you. Let's text. More private. My team can access this."

As Joe and Kevin read out the messages, Nick and Priyanka couldn't stop laughing and looked visibly embarrassed. The couple listened with amused expressions, holding hands throughout the segment, and cringed as Joe and Kevin dramatically reenacted their text exchange.

About Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story

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It all began in 2016 when Nick sent Priyanka a direct message on social media. The two stayed in touch before meeting in person at the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party in 2017. Later that year, they walked the Met Gala red carpet together, sparking rumours of a romance.

In 2018, Nick proposed to Priyanka, and the couple tied the knot later that year in a grand wedding in Udaipur. Their celebrations included both Hindu and Christian ceremonies attended by close friends and family. In 2022, they welcomed their daughter, Malti Marie, via surrogacy. Since then, the couple have often shared glimpses of their family life and affection for each other on social media.

Priyanka Chopra's upcoming work

Priyanka is gearing up for the release of her upcoming film, Varanasi. The film marks her return to Indian cinema after eight years and also stars Mahesh Babu and Prithviraj Sukumaran in lead roles. It is currently under production and is scheduled to release in theatres in April 2027.