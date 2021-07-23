Nick Jonas' ribs-breaking bike crash video is finally released. Watch

Nick Jonas, singer and husband of actor Priyanka Chopra, had an accident in May this year and the moment was captured on camera. On the recent NBC's Olympic Dreams Featuring the Jonas Brothers, a pre-taped event, showed his fall from the bike.

Nick Jonas was seen competing with his elder brothers, Joe and Kevin in a series of Olympic sports including track and field, gymnastics, and BMX biking. In the video, during the biking part, Nick had to take a turn but toppled, hitting the ground hard. His brothers were also seen colliding into him. He was then taken to the hospital in an ambulance.

A fan shared the clip and captioned it, "A gif of Nick Jonas falling from his bike and getting a broken rib during the third round of #OlympicDreams."

"I think the tape kind of speaks for itself. I always give 110 percent, and sometimes that gets you the gold. In this case, it got me a fractured rib, bruised tailbone, and a hospital dinner. But I'm recovering," TooFab quoted Nick as saying at the end of the special.

Nick said, "F***** up my back." His brothers asked if he was okay, Nick replied, "Yeah, I think my rib is f***** up too."

In May, Nick had shared a health update on an episode of singing reality show, The Voice. "I'm feeling okay. I've been better, but I'm doing all right. (I have a) cracked rib from a spill on a bike, and a few other bumps and bruises. I just want to go ahead and say that, in case I'm not as physically enthusiastic as I usually am," he had said.

Recently, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra celebrated their third proposal anniversary. On Instagram, they had shared pictures from their special day. Priyanka posted a throwback picture that she clicked during one of her date nights with Nick in July 2018. She had captioned the post, "My everything.. 3 years today. Seems like a blink and a lifetime at the same time. I love you."

Nick shared a photo and had captioned the post, "3 years ago today." The duo got married in a Christian and a Hindu ceremony in Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace in December 2018.