Nick Jonas shares pic from a cosy day with Priyanka Chopra, his mother Denise on Women's Day

Singer Nick Jonas has shared a Women's Day post dedicated to his mother Denise Jonas and wife, actor Priyanka Chopra. He took to Instagram to share a photo with the two, chilling together in London.

Nick's photo shows him, Priyanka and Denise sharing a hug while relaxing on a couch at their London home. With the photo, he wrote, "These women inspire me everyday." Nick is seen in a black jacket and black pants while Priyanka is seen in a white shirt, wrapped up in a blue throw blanket. Denise is seen in a chunky white sweater and blue jeans.

Nick's post for Priyanka and Denise.

Nick and his parents arrived in London earlier this week to spend some time with Priyanka and her mother, Dr Madhu Chopra. Priyanka announced their arrival on Sunday night with a picture on Instagram.

A family photo showed Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick, her mother, Nick's dad Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise and their friend, Cavanaugh James. The family seemed to be out for a stroll in her neighbourhood.

Priyanka also shared a picture of a jumper, knitted by her mother during her time in London. "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited," she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka and her mother have been in London since last year. She has filmed Text For You with Outlander star Sam Heughan, in the city, and is currently working on Citadel, a spy-thriller series made by the Russo Brothers, also starring Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame.

Priyanka also promoted her films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes from London home. Her memoir, Unfinished, was also launched in February.