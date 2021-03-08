Priyanka Chopra is reunited with Nick Jonas, her in-laws in London; wears sweater knitted by her mom
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were finally reunited on Sunday. Nick, after the launch of his latest solo album Spaceman, arrived in London with his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise, to spend some time with his wife.
On Sunday night, Priyanka shared photos from her recent outing with the family. A family photo showed Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, Kevin and Denise and their friend, Cavanaugh James. The family seemed to be out for a stroll in her neighbourhood.
Priyanka also shared a photo of a cream-coloured jumper, knitted by her mother during her time in London. "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited," she wrote in the caption.
Priyanka and her family were showered with love in the comments section. "Awwww how sweet! enjoy," wrote singer Jay Sean. "Madhu is so talented," wrote a fan.
Priyanka and her mother have been stationed in London since last year. In this time, Priyanka has filmed Text For You, a romantic drama with Outlander star Sam Heughan and is currently working on Citadel, a spy-thriller series made by the Russo Brothers and also starring Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame.
Priyanka also promoted her films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, and her recently launched memoir, Unfinished, from her house in London through video calls. Meanwhile, Nick has paid her a visit a few times.
Also read: Meghan Markle says royal family was 'concerned how dark Archie would be', adds the Queen was 'always nice' to her
In a recent interview, Priyanka had revealed her pact with Nick, how they must meet each other every three weeks. "Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days," Priyanka explained in an interview to Elle magazine. "It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we'd never see each other."
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Watch how Saif-Kareena's home was turned into party venue for Ibrahim's birthday
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suhana Khan gives star vibes as she poses with a friend in New York
- Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a new picture with a friend and upped her glamour game. She is currently in New York.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka is reunited with Nick, her in-laws in London, wears sweater made by mom
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vidya Balan says she 'hated her body' when her weight became a 'national issue'
- Actor Vidya Balan has said that it has taken her time to accept her body because, at one point in her life, she used to hate it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Divya Dutta: I was jumping like a kid after coming back on set after so many months
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bhumi Pednekar: Women are a far cry from being equal to men
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana thanks Vikas for his role in her career despite their personal equation
- Kangana Ranaut, who earlier accused Vikas Bahl of inappropriate behaviour, thanked him for turning her career around with Queen. She said that he 'played a very significant role' in shaping her destiny.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, watch video
- Shahid Kapoor aced the Centre of Gravity challenge, much to the surprise of his wife Mira Rajput, who called him a 'smooth operator'. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya ready to resolve issues with Shamas Siddiqui
- Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has reaffirmed her wish to reconcile with the actor in a new interview, adding that she is ready to mend her ties with his brother Shamas.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vicky visits Indian Army base camp in Uri, shares photos from his 'lovely day'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at a party
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rhea Kapoor showers boyfriend Karan Boolani with kisses in cute photos
- Rhea Kapoor dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. She shared pictures of her showering him with kisses. See his reply here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Cowboy' Taimur steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan
- Taimur Ali Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday. The star kid was seen out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'
- Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox