IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Priyanka Chopra is reunited with Nick Jonas, her in-laws in London; wears sweater knitted by her mom
Priyanka Chopra finally met Nick Jonas and his parents in London.
Priyanka Chopra finally met Nick Jonas and his parents in London.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra is reunited with Nick Jonas, her in-laws in London; wears sweater knitted by her mom

Priyanka Chopra was reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in London, where she is currently filming her upcoming series, Citadel.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:19 AM IST

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were finally reunited on Sunday. Nick, after the launch of his latest solo album Spaceman, arrived in London with his parents, Kevin Jonas Sr and Denise, to spend some time with his wife.

On Sunday night, Priyanka shared photos from her recent outing with the family. A family photo showed Priyanka taking a selfie with Nick, her mother Dr Madhu Chopra, Kevin and Denise and their friend, Cavanaugh James. The family seemed to be out for a stroll in her neighbourhood.


Priyanka also shared a photo of a cream-coloured jumper, knitted by her mother during her time in London. "My mother knitted this sweater for me while she’s been here in london. My family is my greatest blessing. So happy to be reunited," she wrote in the caption.

Priyanka and her family were showered with love in the comments section. "Awwww how sweet! enjoy," wrote singer Jay Sean. "Madhu is so talented," wrote a fan.

Priyanka and her mother have been stationed in London since last year. In this time, Priyanka has filmed Text For You, a romantic drama with Outlander star Sam Heughan and is currently working on Citadel, a spy-thriller series made by the Russo Brothers and also starring Richard Madden of Game of Thrones fame.

Priyanka also promoted her films The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, and her recently launched memoir, Unfinished, from her house in London through video calls. Meanwhile, Nick has paid her a visit a few times.

Also read: Meghan Markle says royal family was 'concerned how dark Archie would be', adds the Queen was 'always nice' to her

In a recent interview, Priyanka had revealed her pact with Nick, how they must meet each other every three weeks. "Wherever we are in the world, we fly to each other at least once a month for a couple of days," Priyanka explained in an interview to Elle magazine. "It was our rule when we first got married. Otherwise we'd never see each other."

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
priyanka chopra nick jonas

Related Stories

Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
Priyanka Chopra shared a glimpse of the restaurant too.
bollywood

Priyanka Chopra presents new Indian restaurant in New York

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:11 AM IST
  • Priyanka Chopra has shared information about a new restaurant called Sona in New York. She has been creatively involved with it from contributing in its design, menu, music and even with its name.
READ FULL STORY
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
Priyanka Chopra and Sophir Turner have one common habit: wearing their husbands' clothes.
bollywood

Priyanka, Sophie love wearing their husband's outfits. These pics are proof

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 06, 2021 01:44 PM IST
A fanpage dedicated to the 'Jonas Sisters' has shared pictures as proof that Priyanka Chopra and Sophie Turner love wearing shirts and jackets of their husbands Nick Jonas and Joe Jonas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Saif Ali Khan with his kids Ibrahim and Sara.
Saif Ali Khan with his kids Ibrahim and Sara.
bollywood

Watch how Saif-Kareena's home was turned into party venue for Ibrahim's birthday

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 09:26 AM IST
Saif Ali Khan threw a cool and trippy 20th birthday party for his son Ibrahim Ali Khan last week. The actor transformed his new home into a neon-infused party venue.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suhana Khan with a friend.
Suhana Khan with a friend.
bollywood

Suhana Khan gives star vibes as she poses with a friend in New York

By HT Entertainment Desk, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:57 AM IST
  • Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan dropped a new picture with a friend and upped her glamour game. She is currently in New York.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra finally met Nick Jonas and his parents in London.
Priyanka Chopra finally met Nick Jonas and his parents in London.
bollywood

Priyanka is reunited with Nick, her in-laws in London, wears sweater made by mom

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 08:19 AM IST
Priyanka Chopra was reunited with her husband, singer Nick Jonas in London, where she is currently filming her upcoming series, Citadel.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vidya Balan’s last release was the Shakuntala Devi biopic.
Vidya Balan’s last release was the Shakuntala Devi biopic.
bollywood

Vidya Balan says she 'hated her body' when her weight became a 'national issue'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 07:06 AM IST
  • Actor Vidya Balan has said that it has taken her time to accept her body because, at one point in her life, she used to hate it.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Divya Dutta has multiple projects set to release and be shot in the year 2021.
Actor Divya Dutta has multiple projects set to release and be shot in the year 2021.
bollywood

Divya Dutta: I was jumping like a kid after coming back on set after so many months

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 11:22 PM IST
Actor Divya Dutta considers it a ‘blessing’ to be able to work again after the ‘crazy circumstances’ which took place in the Covid pandemic.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta with their daughter Nidhi Dutta and son-in-law Binoy Gandhi
Actor Bindiya Goswami and filmmaker JP Dutta with their daughter Nidhi Dutta and son-in-law Binoy Gandhi
bollywood

Nidhi Dutta: I will count myself lucky if Binoy and I can be half as happy as my parents are

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:18 PM IST
The actor talks about her dream wedding, the importance of relationship and what she hopes she got from her parents
READ FULL STORY
Close
You have to keep hammering the thought of equality and keep putting it out there constantly, Bhumi says.
You have to keep hammering the thought of equality and keep putting it out there constantly, Bhumi says.
bollywood

Bhumi Pednekar: Women are a far cry from being equal to men

By Kavita Awaasthi
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 10:11 PM IST
On International Women’s Day (March 8), Bhumi Pednekar stresses upon the fact that “being a woman in today’s world, comes with a lot of responsibility”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kangana Ranaut with Vikas Bahl.
Kangana Ranaut with Vikas Bahl.
bollywood

Kangana thanks Vikas for his role in her career despite their personal equation

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 09:38 PM IST
  • Kangana Ranaut, who earlier accused Vikas Bahl of inappropriate behaviour, thanked him for turning her career around with Queen. She said that he 'played a very significant role' in shaping her destiny.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput took the Centre of Gravity challenge.
bollywood

Shahid Kapoor nails Centre of Gravity challenge with Mira Rajput, watch video

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 07, 2021 08:32 PM IST
  • Shahid Kapoor aced the Centre of Gravity challenge, much to the surprise of his wife Mira Rajput, who called him a 'smooth operator'. Watch the video here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui last year.
Aaliya Siddiqui had filed for divorce from her husband Nawazuddin Siddiqui last year.
bollywood

Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya ready to resolve issues with Shamas Siddiqui

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 07:07 PM IST
  • Nawazuddin Siddiqui's wife Aaliya has reaffirmed her wish to reconcile with the actor in a new interview, adding that she is ready to mend her ties with his brother Shamas.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Vicky Kaushal at the Indian Army camp in Uri.
Vicky Kaushal at the Indian Army camp in Uri.
bollywood

Vicky visits Indian Army base camp in Uri, shares photos from his 'lovely day'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 06:26 PM IST
Vicky Kaushal thanked the Indian Army for inviting him to their base camp in Uri to spend the day. He took to Instagram to share pictures from his visit.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at a birthday party.
bollywood

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma let their hair down at a party

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:51 PM IST
A candid picture of Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma celebrating the first birthday of Wriddhiman Saha's son Anvay in Ahmedabad was shared online. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
Rhea Kapoor has been dating Karan Boolani for several years now.
bollywood

Rhea Kapoor showers boyfriend Karan Boolani with kisses in cute photos

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:29 PM IST
  • Rhea Kapoor dedicated an adorable Instagram post to her boyfriend Karan Boolani. She shared pictures of her showering him with kisses. See his reply here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
Taimur Ali Khan recently turned older brother.
bollywood

'Cowboy' Taimur steps out with dad Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 05:05 PM IST
  • Taimur Ali Khan was photographed in Mumbai on Sunday. The star kid was seen out with his father Saif Ali Khan and half-sister Sara Ali Khan.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
Ibrahim Ali Khan turned 20 on March 5.
bollywood

Inside Ibramin Ali Khan's birthday bash with Saif, Sara calls them 'carbon copy'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 07, 2021 04:47 PM IST
  • Sara Ali Khan shared two new pictures from brother Ibrahim's birthday party. More pictures were shared by one of Ibrahim's friends.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP