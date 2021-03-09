IND USA
Janhvi Kapoor at the screening of Roohi with her assistant and his family.
bollywood

Janhvi Kapoor brings assistant's family to Roohi screening, cuddles with his baby; fans say 'Sridevi raised her so well'

Janhvi Kapoor invited her assistant and his family to the screening of her latest release, Roohi. To pose with his family, Janhvi even held his baby in her arms.
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 09, 2021 09:19 AM IST

Actor Janhvi Kapoor's love for babies was evident on Monday night's screening of her movie Roohi in Mumbai. Janhvi had invited her assistant and his family to the movie and could not help but cuddle his cute baby.

Videos from the screening show Janhvi in a pink outfit, chatting with her team while cooing over the baby. The paparazzi suggest that she clicks a picture with the entire family and the actor happily obliges.


The assistant then hands the baby to Janhvi and rounds up his wife and two other kids for a photo. The eldest son, could not be less star struck and is seen happily munching on some popcorn while others get busy for the picture.

ALSO WATCH | Janhvi Kapoor cuddles with assistant's baby at Roohi screening, netizens in awe

﻿

Janhvi's gesture warmed her fans' hearts. "She's the most humble starkid ever look how she's holding the baby and the way she talks to them like she is genuinely interested she was asking for Azim Ji's phone so that this picture stays with him too! Sridevi raised her so well," wrote one. She even turned a person's heart about her: "She is just so pure. I am sorry I misunderstood her so much . Janhvi I have become ur fan girl."

Roohi is scheduled for a theatrical release this Friday. The film is a follow-up to hit horror movie Stree but mostly in spirit. Produced by Dinesh Vijan and starring Rajkummar Rao in the lead, the film has Janhvi playing a woman possessed.

Also read: Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's life in New York is one never-ending party. See new pic with friends

Speaking to Hindustan Times, Janhvi said the movie explores two ‘extremes of humanity’ in the same film, and that was the reason she was drawn to it. “It was so exciting to do it and I really thought it would open me up and be very liberating as an actor. I felt like I would hopefully grow a lot from the experience and add something to it as well. I hope that I have done that,” she said.

Janhvi also has Dostana 2 in her the pipeline. It stars her opposite Kartik Aaryan.

janvhi kapoor

