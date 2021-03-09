Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's life in New York is one never-ending party. See new pic with friends
- Suhana Khan shared another picture with her friends as she partied in New York. Just a day before, she had shared another photo picture with her friends.
Actor Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan's New York life includes a lot of parties with friends. On Tuesday, she shared another glamorous picture of herself as she was joined by her friends. On Monday too, she had shared a decked-up picture of herself with a friend.
The latest picture shows her in black leather pants with a matching t-shirt. With minimal make-up, she is seen hanging out and posing for photos with her two friends.
Suhana is a student of filmmaking in a New York college. In between her studies, she does manage to take time out for friends.
Suhana completed her schooling from Mumbai's Dhirubhai Ambani International School and then attended high school at Ardingly College in England.
As a star kid, there has been a lot of buzz about Shah Rukh's daughter making a plunge into films like her father. Speaking about it, her close friend, actor Ananya Panday had told Pinkvilla: “I think she wants to finish her education and make the most of that and then whenever she wants to she will come back and act. She is really, really talented and I can’t just wait.”
Also read: Simi Garewal doesn't 'believe a word' of what Meghan Markle said, calls her 'evil' for playing victim, then backtracks
Her dad has always mentioned that he wants his kids to complete their education before thinking of a career option. He had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suhana should learn acting for another three to four years if she wants to be an actor. I know many of my industry friends feel my kids should start acting tomorrow. But it’s my belief that they shouldn’t start acting yet.”
Suhana gave a glimpse into her acting skills when she appeared in a short film called The Grey Part of Blue. Her Instagram following remains strong. Pictures of her, many posted by her mother and with her friends back home and elsewhere, are lapped up by her many fans.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka reacts to Adarsh Gourav’s BAFTA best actor nod for The White Tiger
- Priyanka Chopra said that she was 'ecstatic' as her co-star in The White Tiger, Adarsh Gourav, got a BAFTA nomination in the best leading actor category.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Luv Sinha: For me, politics is not a joke, it is my duty, acting is my profession
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Richa Chadha shuts down troll for questioning reservation for women
- Richa Chadha shut down a Twitter user who questioned why women deserve reservation.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rakhi Sawant deepfakes herself into Sridevi's Naagin, fans react. Watch video
- Rakhi Sawant has shared a deepfake video of herself, as Sridevi in the film Naagin. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aparshakti can't remember last time he fought with Ayushmann: 'I touch his feet'
- Aparshakti Khurana has said that he cannot remember the last time he fought with his brother, Ayushmann Khurrana.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parineeti Chopra, asked about being trolled for Saina teaser, has this to say
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ahan Shetty sweats it out in the gym as he preps for debut film Tadap, see here
- Ahan Shetty, who will make his screen debut with Tadap, shared a picture from his gym. It was part of his preparation for his film, which also stars Tara Sutaria.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
No Rhea Chakraborty on new Chehre poster either; teaser out in two days
- Rhea Chakraborty is once again missing from new promotional material for the upcoming film Chehre, starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aditi Rao Hydari says 'RIP Patriarchy' on Women's Day, fans agree
- Aditi Rao Hydari decided to give a twist to her Women's Day post. She mentioned how it was time to put an end of patriarchy.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anil Kapoor gets nostalgic watching an old interview, shares his reaction
- Anil Kapoor came across an old interview of his where he spoke about the co-existence of films and television. The actor shared the video and also expresses his thoughts on it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Twinkle Khanna jokes about being a 'terrible mother' to Nitara, here is why
- Twinkle Khanna made a joke at her own expense as she forgot to save her daughter Nitara's school calendar.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tahira Kashyap has unusual Women’s Day celebration with kids Virajveer, Varushka
- Tahira Kashyap celebrated International Women's Day with her children, Virajveer and Varushka, by doing some gardening. Watch the video here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt shares words of wisdom after boyfriend Ranbir's Covid-19 diagnosis
- After her boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor was confirmed to have tested positive for the coronavirus, Alia Bhatt took to social media to share some words of wisdom.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara shares new pics from Ibrahim's birthday, poses with 'favourite ladies'
- Sara Ali Khan has shared new pictures from her brother Ibrahim's recent birthday bash, this time with a Women's Day twist.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ananya Panday recalls being trolled as ‘flatscreen’ even before entering films
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox