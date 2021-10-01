Nick Jonas surprises Priyanka Chopra with flowers ahead of Citadel shoot in Spain, see pic

Priyanka Chopra is currently in Spain for a shoot schedule of her upcoming series, Citadel. Ahead of the shoot, Priyanka received flowers from her husband, singer Nick Jonas.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Priyanka shared a picture of the bouquet she got. The flowers were placed in a vase. Posting the photo, Priyanka tagged Nick and added a heart emoji.

On Friday afternoon, Priyanka also shared a selfie to reveal she was on her way to the sets. In the picture, Priyanka appeared to be seated in a car with a face mask on. She shared it with the caption, “Taking advantage of the drive to work!” She shared it with the hashtags, ‘Self care first’ and ‘Citadel.’

Priyanka Chopra shares pic of the flowers she got from Nick Jonas and a glimpse of her journey to the Citadel sets.

Priyanka has been shooting for Citadel since earlier this year. The series also stars Game of Thrones and Eternals' star Richard Madden. While she has been stationed in the UK for almost a year now, she has been taking a few trips to the US to spend time with Nick.

Last month, she took a quick trip to the States to celebrate Nick's 29th birthday. The couple got together with their friends for a game of golf and dinner. She also surprised Nick with a five-tier cake at a Jonas Brothers concert.

In videos from the concert, shared by fans, Joe Jonas teased Nick about the cake. “Is it from wifey? Is she going to pop out of the cake?” Joe asked. Nick waited for a moment to see if she would pop out before he took a bite.

Also read: Inside Priyanka Chopra's private jet life with Citadel crew, champagne and Diana. Watch

The couple is also set to collaborate on an upcoming project. On Thursday, it was announced that Priyanka and Nick will be producing Broadway show Chicken & Biscuits. Sharing pictures of the cast along with a news report about their collaboration, Priyanka wrote on Instagram, “To be part of the ‘back of house’ of a production like this is a dream come true, and the cherry on top for me is being able to do this with my husband. @nickjonas has been heavily involved in Broadway since he was 7 (it kick started his career), so following his lead on this has been an amazing experience. We could not be more proud to join the producing team for Broadway’s newest show, Chicken & Biscuits.”