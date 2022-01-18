Nidhhi Agerwal says she ‘didn’t even care’ about no-dating clause in Munna Michael that didn’t apply to Tiger Shroff

Nidhhi Agerwal, who made her Bollywood debut with Munna Michael in 2017, talked about the no-dating clause in her contract. Incidentally, her co-star Tiger Shroff was not given similar terms and conditions.

In an interview, Nidhhi said that she ‘didn’t even care’ about the no-dating clause because she was too happy to have bagged her first film.

On being asked by Siddharth Kannan if she actually signed a no-dating clause in her contract for Munna Michael, Nidhhi said, “I did. But clearly, I am not very good at reading contracts and signing them like I explained to you before, but yeah, I did.”

Nidhhi was also asked if she found the condition ‘unfair’ and she replied, “I just didn’t even care. I was so happy that I have gotten a film. I was like, ‘Wow, I have become a heroine.’ I didn’t care about anything. For me, just the fact that I have gotten my film was everything.”

In a 2016 interview with Mid-Day, Munna Michael producer Viki Rajani explained why Tiger was spared from the no-dating clause. “Tiger is already a star while this is Niddhi’s launch film. She is a bright girl and we don't want her to get distracted. Sabbir (Khan, director) and I have seen real potential in her and this will do her good,” he said. On being asked if it was sexist, he said that she was not made to sign the contract ‘at gunpoint’.

Munna Michael, directed by Sabbir Khan, starred Nidhhi as a dancer. The film, which also featured Tiger and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was not a box office success.

Nidhhi is yet to announce her next Hindi film after Munna Michael. She has been busy working in the Tamil and Telugu film industries. She just saw the release of the Telugu drama Hero, which marked the debut of Mahesh Babu’s nephew Ashok Galla. The film opened in theatres on January 15.

Also read: Tiger Shroff’s heroine Nidhhi Agerwal says relatives warned her parents against Bollywood

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Nidhhi said that she was looking forward to an exciting year, professionally as well as personally. “This year looks amazing to me. I have three releases in the first half of the year itself. I will also start a couple of new projects as well. Work-wise, 2022 looks amazing, and same is the case with my personal life too. Overall, I am hoping for a great year,” she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT Entertainment Desk Dedicated professionals who write about cinema and television in all their vibrancy. Expect views, reviews and news. ...view detail