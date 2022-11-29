Nikeet Dhillon on her death hoax; recalls horror of Instagram account being hacked

Actor Nikeet Dhillon recently went live on Instagram to address her death hoax. It was spread by a hacker who posted a story on her account on the photo sharing platform. The actor, who has worked in many Punjabi films, spoke to us exclusively and shared how the episode emotionally affected her family.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“My grandmom lives in Bhatinda and does not have access to social media and stuff. Somebody called and her told her about my death. She called my mom to inquire and was crying badly. She was emotionally shattered. We all tried to explain what has happened, but she was inconsolable. She does not understand what hacking or social media is. She thought we were trying to hide it from her because of her age. This news affected her badly. Even on the next day, while talking to me, she kept on crying,” shared Dhillon, adding, “Never in my dreams I would imagine someone going to this length. I honestly am clueless even now. I did not know how to react to the situation. There are so many people who think it’s a publicity stunt, but only I know what my family friends and close relatives went through the shock.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Jatt Brothers actor wanted to approach the cyber cell when her Instagram account got hacked, but says that since they did not help her in the past, she is unsure now.

“Almost 2.5 years back, my Facebook account was compromised, I went to the cyber cell in Mohali, Punjab, but they were not even interested in listening to me. They were like ‘Do you have something valuable in your account. Do you have credit cards attached to your account’. I said no and their reaction was ‘Then why do you even care. Just let it go.’ This was their attitude.They did not help me when my Facebook account was hacked. “

Dhillon further reveals that the hacker back then demanded a particular amount from her and video called her constantly, asking her to get married. “I took one of the calls to get a screenshot of the hacker and I managed to do so. That screenshot was also submitted to the cyber cell but nothing has been done till today. Moreover, if I try to make another account on Facebook, I can’t. It’s still under dispute.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The Punjabi actor expresses disappointment and says, “After my Instagram account got hacked, the first and the last thing we could think of was cyber cell. But since they haven’t been able to help me in my previous case, I don’t know what else to do.”

Narrating the episode when her Insta got hacked, Dhillon said, “A week before this incident, all my pictures were deleted and I thought it’s some sort of Instgram glitch. That’s because I still had access to my account. My digital team suggested to change my password and when I tried doing that, I was logged out of my own account. Also, my email address was changed. By end of the night, we somehow managed to recover it and increase the security. This happened around 12th November. However, a few days back, But the same thing happened a few days later.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

She goes on, “There was a story posted, which read ‘It’s with deepest sadness that we have to announce the untimely demise of our beloved daughter Nikeet Dhillon. We request you allow the family some privacy.’

“As soon as this happened, I started receiving calls from people. They told me aisa hua hai and I saw the story from my mom’s account. Then I took all the steps necessary including video verification and finally managed to get the access on my new email address.,” she wraps up.