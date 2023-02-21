Nikki Tamboli shifts focus on Bollywood: When you can get the best, why settle for the good

After gaining confidence through her work on the small screen, actor Nikki Tamboli is ready to head to Bollywood, and reveals she is going through several scripts to find the right role for her debut.

“I feel that if you can get the best, why should you stay for the good. If you can reach for the moon, why settle for stars,” she says while talking about the thought which pushed forward her decision.

The 26-year-old adds, “I feel I have the confidence to accept newer challenges and it’s time to hit back hard. I’ve been looking at scripts and keeping my options open but I needed something that I can connect to and can see myself doing. I’m just waiting for the perfect role”.

Tamboli found popularity after her stint in the reality show, Bigg Boss, following which she starred in several music videos. Now, she is looking forward to entering the big game of Bollywood. “I would love to do an action sequence movie .I love action. Also full Bollywood style drama.. I hope to do a dual role, and of course, a biopic is on my wishlist. I want to challenge myself.This is what I look up to as an actor,” she says.

Recently, the debate around actors treating television as a stepping stone to enter Bollywood gained mileage following actor Radhika Madan’s comment on the hectic work culture of the small screen.

Ask her about the belief that TV is used as a stepping stone, and Tamboli shares, “I don’t think that’s true”.

“There are actors who treat TV as their true careers. They live their entire lives as Television actors and are given appreciation for that. On the other hand, some directly star in movies. So I feel it’s also about luck. After working hard in a television show, if an actor gets a movie, that does not necessarily mean that they used it as a stepping stone,” she adds.

Opening up about how the small screen prepared her for Bollywood, the actor says, “Working in Reality TV shows gave me the opportunity to be myself and for everyone to know the real me. It gave me good exposure and recognition and that kind of paved the path for my big screen career”.

“I have tons of things in the pipeline and can’t wait to share it with everyone,” she ends with excitement.