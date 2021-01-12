Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone
This year, Lohri, which marks is a crucial festival in the calendar of the farmers in Punjab and parts of North India, might be a very different one for them in view of the farmers' agitation. Actor Nimrat Kaur, who herself hails from a farmer family, has a special wish just for them, this Lohri.
"My forefathers were farmers; we still have family who live in the villages. Farmers are a lifeline of our country as we are an agricultural economy. I hope and pray that the farmers’ situation is resolved because it is deeply hurtful to see what’s going on,” shares Kaur.
The actor adds that a solution to this matter is the need of the year. “You see people of all age groups and genders, just out there in the cold. These are visual that are very sad to witness,” the Homeland star notes.
Kaur says having compassion for our farmers is extremely important. “Look we don’t need to be connected to farmers neither you nor me. I happen to have farmers in my family but none of us need to be connected to understand how important they are. It is like not having a doctor in the family does not mean we don’t know how important they are to us,” says the actor, while adding, “They are simply indispensable and that’s that.”
And the 38-year-old is going to keep the farmers in mind in her Lohri prayers.
“I hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone including our farmers as it is supposed to. The festival marks new beginnings and just the best of times and best of everything. I really hope this marks new beginnings and happy times and peace,” she says.
While Kaur will not have Lohri celebrations as she is in Mumbai away from her family in Delhi, she says she is going to miss celebrating with her naani. Also adds how the Covid-19 situation would make it impossible to have a big celebration.
“Lohri is a big deal because my naani ji is very fond of Lohri and she makes around 75 small packets of rewari, gajak and phulia and distributes them everywhere. We normally make a bonfire with family and everyone come but not this year. I think we are going to skip celebrating entirely this year because it is not entirely safe,” she concludes.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shanaya Kapoor sets the dance floor on fire in new video shared by mom Maheep
- Maheep Kapoor has shared a video of her daughter, Shanaya Kapoor, performing a choreographed dance routine to the song Sangria Wine. Watch it here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika Padukone reveals her favourite comfort food; Parineeti, Ananya chime in
- Actor Deepika Padukone revealed her favourite comfort food in an Instagram post on Tuesday, prompting Parineeti Chopra and Ananya Panday to chime in with their choices as well.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Arjun Kapoor models for girlfriend Malaika Arora in the moonlight, see pic
- Actor Arjun Kapoor posed for his girlfriend, Malaika Arora, for a stylish new picture, which he said was taken 'by her'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan wins hearts with classy response to troll who hated Maara, see here
- Actor R Madhavan had a classy response for a troll who slammed his performance in the recent film Maara.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Janhvi Kapoor performs belly dance to Kareena Kapoor's San Sanana. Watch
- Actor Janhvi Kapoor on Tuesday shared a video of herself, performing a belly dance to the song San Sanana, originally picturised on Kareena Kapoor. .
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dissecting Kareena Kapoor Khan’s maternity chic
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priya Banerjee: Censorship on OTT is not going to be possible
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Gul Panag hopes protesting farmers can celebrate Lohri with families
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Radhika Madan: Lohri will be a bit pheeka this year!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nimrat Kaur: Hope Lohri brings with it new beginnings for everyone
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ayesha Jhulka reveals which Bollywood stars she remains in touch with
- Ayesha Jhukla, who appeared in several hit films in the 90s, has spoken about her decision to put Bollywood behind her.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Riz Ahmed honours Irrfan Khan in Gotham Awards acceptance speech, quotes Babil
- Actor Riz Ahmed paid tribute to Irrfan Khan in his acceptance speech at the Gotham Awards, quoting Babil's words, 'surrender to the dance of uncertainty'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka Chopra sends love, hugs to Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's 'lil princess'
- Priyanka Chopra has sent her love and hugs to her Dil Dhadakne Do co-star, Anushka Sharma, who welcomed her first child with Virat Kohli on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Rashmi Rocket: Taapsee Pannu on asking athlete boyfriend Mathias Boe for advice
- Actor Taapsee Pannu spoke about whether she took advice from her boyfriend Mathias Boe, for playing athletes in two films.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Juhi Chawla likens Mumbai air to ‘dust’, Dia says city’s AQI is worse than Delhi
- Juhi Chawla and Dia Mirza tweeted about the deteriorating air quality of Mumbai and said that it was even worse than Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox