Nitara Bhatia kisses pet goodbye as she leaves with mom Twinkle Khanna for UK. See pics

Twinkle Khanna, who is pursuing a master's in fiction writing from the Goldsmiths, University of London, has left for the UK with daughter Nitara. The actor-turned writer shared two adorable pictures of Nitara as she kissed their pet dog goodbye before leaving home. Also read: Twinkle Khanna takes auto ride with daughter Nitara, tells driver 'chalo bhaiyya' as paparazzi clicks pics

Sharing the pictures on Instagram, Twinkle wrote, “And it’s time for us to go back. To the cold, To studying. To missing all the people and creatures that make a house feel like a home.” The first picture shows Nitara giving the dog a tight hug while the second picture shows her planting a kiss on its head.

Twinkle Khanna shared few pictures of Nitara on Instagram.

Fans were moved to see Nitara share such a close bond with the furry animal. A fan commented on the post, “The look in his eyes in second picture.....it's heart melting.” Another wrote, ‘How cute is that!!" One more wrote, “so sweet”. A comment also read: “Esp these furs! They make us more human than we ever are. The soul purity of kids and them is a match from the universe. God bless them all!". A fan also said, “Oh no! don't worry time just flies, before you know it, it will be the holidays again” Another wished Twinkle, “Good luck with your next semester.”

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a few films. She ventured into writing in 2015 with her first book Mrs Funnybones. She later wrote a book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving in the following year. She is now pursuing a fiction writing course in the UK.

Twinkle and husband Akshay Kumar were recently in Goa with their kids Aarav and Nitara for their new year vacation. Aarav was recently spotted at the Mumbai airport as he headed out of the city.

Akshay is currently working on multiple projects including Selfiee with Emraan Hashmi, Jacqueline Fernandez and Diana Penty. He also has OMG: Oh My God 2, the Soorarai Pottru remake and a Marathi film in which he plays the role of Shivaji.

