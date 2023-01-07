Twinkle Khanna takes auto ride with daughter Nitara, tells driver 'chalo bhaiyya' as paparazzi clicks pics

Actor-turned-author Twinkle Khanna on Saturday took an auto ride with her daughter Nitara in Mumbai. In a video, shared by a paparazzi on Instagram, Twinkle laughed and told the driver to drive on as the photographers kept on clicking their pictures. (Also Read | Akshay Kumar equates marriage to ‘maut ka kuan’ in witty new post with wife Twinkle Khanna. Watch)

In the video, Nitara followed Twinkle inside the auto. As Nitara told her mother something, Twinkle responded, "Bohut accha hua (It was very good)." Though the mother-daughter duo sat inside the auto, the driver didn't start the vehicle.

As the paparazzi continued to click pictures, Twinkle told the auto driver, "Chalo bhaiyya aap wait karrahe ho (Drive please, you are waiting)" and laughed. This left Nitara smiling too.

For their outing, Twinkle opted for a multi-coloured dress with golden sandals. Nitara was seen in a purple top, shorts, and sneakers. Twinkle also carried a bag and a book. Nitara had a pouch in her hand.

Nitara is the younger child of Twinkle and her husband-actor Akshay Kumar. They also have a son, Aarav. Recently, Twinkle celebrated her 48th birthday with her family. On Instagram, she dropped a couple of pictures featuring her, Akshay, Nitara, and Aarav as well as members of their extended family and friends.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "The perfect birthday with all the people I love the most. Thank you for your lovely wishes and here is wishing you all a wonderful new year ahead!"

Twinkle quit acting in 2001 after starring in a string of films. She ventured into writing in 2015, releasing her first book Mrs Funnybones. Twinkle wrote another book comprising an anthology of stories titled The Legend Of Lakshmi Prasad in 2017 and followed it with another book titled Pyjamas Are Forgiving, which came out the following year.

Akshay was recently seen in an action-adventure film Ram Setu alongside Jacqueline Fernandez which got decent responses at the box office. He will be next seen in an upcoming entertainer film Selfiee, which is an official Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Driving License. Apart from Akshay, Emraan Hashmi, Diana Penty and Nushrratt Bharuccha are also a part of the remake. Filmmaker Raj Mehta is helming the project.

