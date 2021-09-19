No mask compulsion in the UK did worry actor Aahana Kumra

Actor Aahana Kumra is in the UK for the shoot of a crime thriller, and while she’s happy to finally be able to travel for work, there’s something that’s worrying her during this trip.

“It’s totally different (here) from India. These are like two different worlds. People are out and about not wearing masks. It’s not mandatory by the government,” she continues, “I was very scared when I stepped out her for the first time. But here, almost 75% of the population is vaccinated. I see a lot of fearless people here, but we should not let our guards down even post vaccination.”

The 36-year-old is fully vaccinated and she feels blessed to have the opportunity to travel for work.

“It has been a welcome change after two years of the pandemic. It’s really nice to be out and shooting in a different country. Everybody was stuck in Indian for two years. It feels good to have change of location,” shares Kumra, who had also contracted Covid-19.

And the actor is also making the most of her work trip, which she call work cum vacation. “I’ve also had a couple of off days to meet up with family and friends, watch plays, grab drinks and have dinner. I’m being extremely careful about not going to too many crowded places because there’s a chance of putting an entire unit at risk,” says the Lipstick Under My Burkha actor.

While there’s a worry about the rise in Delta variant cases, Kumra admits that even her family is worried for her.

“They were (worried) initially when I was travelling, but they’re fine now. They have also realised that one has to go forward with things and one can’t just keep sitting at home waiting for things would be alright. You’ve to push the envelope and take the risk if you want to work. So, it’s scary with the new cases on the rise, but I guess we’re fine at the moment,” she ends on a positive note.