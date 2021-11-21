Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
No more fiction TV for Sharad Kelkar
bollywood

No more fiction TV for Sharad Kelkar

The actor recently marked his return to television, as a host; adds that committing to a fiction show would be too hectic
‘I used to be one of the rebels who refused to be tagged as a TV actor’ (Photo: Facebook)
Published on Nov 21, 2021 08:36 PM IST
ByTitas Chowdhury

After appearing in films like Laxmii (2020) and Bhuj: The Pride Of India (2021) and web show The Family Man, Sharad Kelkar is back to television, as a host. Talking about his reunion with the small screen, he says, “I’ve worked for a good seven to eight years in the TV industry. It’s like my home ground. People expect certain seriousness and a stern voice while I’m hosting. Maybe they wanted me back.”

But he has no qualms in admitting that he has no plans of going back to doing a fiction show. He shares, “Even if a good show comes my way, I don’t think I will be able to do it because my dates won’t permit me. I don’t want to be an actor who over commits and is then unable to fulfil the demands of the producers.” Kelkar feels that doing a daily soap would be quite hectic. “TV is too demanding. It requires a lot of time and courage. I don’t think I’m in the space right now where I can do justice to a TV show,” he says.

Looking back at his TV days, the Black Widows actor says, “I used to be one of the rebels who refused to be tagged as a TV actor. I don’t believe in this belief system where we compartmentalise actors as a comic, a serious, a negative or a character actor.”

The only label Kelkar believes in is that of “a good or a decent actor”. “Labelling an actor narrows down their space which I don’t want for myself. I don’t want to restrict myself, be it in terms of mediums, subjects or directors. However, if an actor wants to limit himself, that’s a different debate. As for me, I’ve never approached any medium differently,” he ends.

