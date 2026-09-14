Woman claims Ajaz Khan asked her out for ‘coffee or wine’, internet slams him: ‘Disgusting, must be texting many girls'

Actor and Bigg Boss 7 contestant Ajaz Khan has found himself at the centre of controversy. Recently, a Noida-based content creator named Niyati took to Instagram to share a video, claiming that Ajaz messaged her to ‘catch up’ for a coffee or wine.

'We can have a coffee or wine together'

Influencer slams Ajaz Khan for sending her inappropriate messages. (X/@imajazkhan)

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In the clip, Niyati admitted that she was surprised that Ajaz Khan, who has 5.8 million followers on Instagram, texted her as none of her content had gone viral and she wasn’t sure how he knew her. However, since he is a celebrity, she felt good that he had texted her. This is why she texted him back and they started talking.

Niyati shared that the actor asked her, "Where are you from?" When Niyati said that she was from Noida, the actor said that he was in Delhi and asked her if she ‘wanna catch up’. The content creator said that she felt uneasy and understood where this was heading. Still, she gave him the benefit of the doubt and wrote back, "For?"

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{{^usCountry}} She also shared a voice note that Ajaz had allegedly sent to her. Ajaz can be heard saying in the voice note, "Hey hi, how are you? I am in Delhi, so we can catch up if you have time. We can have a coffee or wine together." {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} She also shared a voice note that Ajaz had allegedly sent to her. Ajaz can be heard saying in the voice note, "Hey hi, how are you? I am in Delhi, so we can catch up if you have time. We can have a coffee or wine together." {{/usCountry}}

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'People are so disgusting'

In the video, Niyati criticised Ajaz and said, "How disgusting was this? People are so disgusting. My account is not even famous, and he was texting me, so I could sense that I am not the only one he is texting. He might be texting many other girls."

Internet reacts

Niyati's video has since drawn reactions from social media users, with several people sharing their own alleged experiences with the actor. A comment read, "Urgh everything about the way he went about it is so creepy. Stay safe out there and great job sharing ❤️." Another comment read, "He texts all😂😂😂😂😂 once i was staying in mumbai in a hotel he saw me and started flirting." One more comment read, "He texted me and my friends also."

Who is Ajaz Khan?

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Ajaz Khan is an actor and television personality who rose to wider popularity after participating in the 7th season of Bigg Boss. He entered the reality show as a wild card contestant and became one of the more talked-about contestants of the season. His stint on the show helped him gain a significant fan following.

Before Bigg Boss, Ajaz had already worked in films and television. He made his acting debut with the 2003 film Patth and later appeared in films including Rakta Charitra II, Allah Ke Banday, Lakeer Ka Fakeer and Ya Rab. He has also worked in Telugu films, including Dookudu, Naayak, Temper and Rogue.