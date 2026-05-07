Nora Fatehi apologises to National Commission for Women over Sarke Chunar row: ‘Was put in this situation…’

Actor Nora Fatehi appeared before the National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday after being summoned over the alleged indecent portrayal of women in the film song Sarke Chunar. Addressing the controversy, Nora clarified that she never intended to hurt sentiments, saying she was “put in that situation”. The actor also issued an apology over the matter.

Nora Fatehi apologises

The Hindi version of the song Sarke Chunar was released on March 15 on YouTube.

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On Thursday, Nora appeared before the Commission in Delhi in connection with the controversy. Earlier, the actor had distanced herself from the Hindi version of the song, claiming that she had only shot for the Kannada version and that her consent was not sought before it was adapted into Hindi.

Following her appearance before the Commission, Nora addressed the media stationed outside and revealed that she had submitted a written apology. The actor added that she understands the responsibility that comes with being a public figure and artist.

"I did (appear before the Commission) and I apologised. It was just a situation that I was put in, and there was no intention to offend anybody, but of course, I have to be responsible as an artist. I definitely apologised, we have done everything in writing,” Nora is heard saying in the video.

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{{^usCountry}} Nora also shared that, as a corrective step, she has decided to sponsor the education of orphaned girls. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Nora also shared that, as a corrective step, she has decided to sponsor the education of orphaned girls. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} “They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “They have been so kind and helpful. It's really important for us to give back to society. So, I decided that we should sponsor a few orphan girls, their education, so that is the goal after this matter,” she added. {{/usCountry}}

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Last month, actor Sanjay Dutt also appeared before the NCW in connection with the controversy over the song from the film KD The Devil and submitted a written apology, expressing regret for any "unintended" harm caused to society. As a corrective measure, Sanjay Dutt committed to sponsoring the education of 50 tribal girl children as part of efforts towards social welfare and women's empowerment.

Earlier, Nora Fatehi had failed to appear before the Commission, stating that she was abroad and had sought a fresh date for the hearing. When Dutt appeared before the Commission led by NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, the rights panel had, during the hearing, raised concerns over alleged vulgarity and indecent representation of women in the song, questioning issues of intent, awareness and accountability.

About the Sarke Chunar row

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The Hindi version of the song, released on March 15 on YouTube, had triggered public outrage over its allegedly sexually explicit lyrics. The song features Nora Fatehi and Sanjay Dutt. Following the backlash, the makers removed the Hindi version from YouTube, though it continued to circulate across platforms. The lyricist, singer and director had also issued apologies.

The original Kannada version is penned by the movie's director, Prem, while its Hindi version is credited to Raqeeb Alam, who has distanced himself from the track in the wake of the controversy.

After the stir, Nora Fatehi had issued a clarification through a post on Instagram, saying she shot the song in Kannada, a language she doesn't understand, and was shocked to learn about the lyrics of the Hindi version, like everyone else. The song has faced criticism from several public figures, including actor-politicians Ravi Kishan and Kangana Ranaut, as well as singer Armaan Malik.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sugandha Rawal ...Read More Sugandha Rawal has been writing about entertainment and lifestyle for over 13 years, and if there's one thing that's kept her going, it's a genuine love for storytelling. She completed her graduation in Journalism from the University of Delhi and went on to earn her Master of Media from IP University. Beginning her career in the fast-paced environment of news wire reporting, she learned the art of accuracy, speed, and storytelling under pressure. She later expanded her horizons in print journalism, where she honed her feature-writing skills and developed a keen eye for detail and narrative depth. These days, she's firmly rooted in digital journalism, adapting and evolving with a media landscape that never sits still. Over the years, Sugandha has covered everything from Bollywood and celebrity culture to wellness trends and lifestyle shifts. She enjoys spotting the drama behind headlines, the emotion behind interviews, and the details that others might miss. When she is not chasing the latest entertainment update or lifestyle trend, you will find her observing the cultural shifts that shape the stories we consume every day. Read Less

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