KRK says ‘not here to destroy Salman Khan’s career’ after being sued for defamation for Radhe review

Actor and self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan aka KRK said that he has been slapped with a defamation notice by actor Salman Khan. KRK claimed that it is a result of his unfavourable review of Salman’s latest release, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai.

Earlier this month, KRK shared a video after watching the first half of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai at a theatre in Dubai and dramatically cried in mock fear of having to return inside after the interval. “Mera dimaag totally ghoom gaya hai (My head is spinning),” he said. He also tweeted after watching the entire film that he would need to ‘take medicine and rest for 2-3 hours’ before reviewing it.

On Tuesday night, KRK took to Twitter to share a picture of the legal notice sent to him by Salman and wrote, “Dear #Salmankhan Ye defamation case Aapki Hataasha Aur Niraasha Ka Saboot Hai (this defamation case is proof of your despair). I am giving review for my followers and doing my job. You should make better films instead of stopping me from reviewing your films. Main Sacchi Ke Liye Ladta Rahunga (I will keep fighting for the truth)! Thank you for the case.”

However, a few hours later, KRK seemed to have changed his stance and promised not to review Salman’s films anymore. “I said so many times that I never review film of any producer, actor if he asks me to not review. Salman khan filed defamation case on me for review of #Radhe means he is getting too much affected by my review. Hence I won’t review his films anymore. My last video releasing today,” he said.

KRK also appealed to Salman’s father, veteran screenwriter Salim Khan, and requested him to make his son withdraw the case. “Respected @luvsalimkhan Sahab, I am not here to destroy @BeingSalmanKhan films or his career. I review films just for fun. If I know that Salman get affected by my review so I won’t review. If he could have asked me to not review his film So I would have not reviewed,” he wrote.

“Therefore there is no need to file a case to stop me from reviewing his film. Salim Sir, I am not here to hurt anyone. So I won’t review his film in the future. Pls ask him to not proceed the case. I will delete my review videos also, if you want. Thank you Salim Sahab!” he added.

Directed by Prabhudeva, Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also features Disha Patani, Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff. Though it was largely panned by critics, it was streamed millions of times on the pay-per-view platform ZeePlex.