Not Shah Rukh Khan or Ajay Devgn, Messi includes Kareena Kapoor, her kids in special post after India visit

After concluding his GOAT India tour, football legend Lionel Messi is soaking in the memories from his time in the country. The icon recently shared a special montage video from his India visit, capturing several standout moments including his meeting with Kareena Kapoor and her sons, Taimur and Jeh. And Kareena is clearly thrilled about it. Messi concluded his India visit in New Delhi on Monday.

Messi includes picture with Kareena Kapoor

During his trip in India, Messi met several Bollywood stars from Shah Rukh Khan to Ajay Devgn to Tiger Shroff. Early on Wednesday, Messi took to Instagram to share the special video with a goodbye message for all his fans from India.

The montage features multiple shots of Messi’s India visit, from his meeting with children at the stadium, soaking in the electric atmosphere at the stadium, to participating in several meet-and-greet sessions. It also captures his meeting with cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar. Notably, among his Bollywood interactions, Messi chose to include just a single frame of Kareena Kapoor with her sons.

Sharing the video, Messi wrote, “Namaste India! What incredible visits to Delhi, Mumbai, Hyderabad and Kolkata. Thanks for the warm welcome, great hospitality and all the expressions of love throughout my tour. I hope football has a bright future in India.”

Thrilled to spot her picture in the montage, Kareena took to Instagram Stories to react, giving a sweet shout-out to her son Taimur.

Re-posting the video on her Stories, Kareena wrote, “Ok Tim then this happened (heart emoji) for you (heart emoji).”

Kareena's Insta Story.

About Messi’s India tour

Footballer Lionel Messi landed in Kolkata early on Saturday morning with thousands of fans thronging the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport to catch a glimpse of the Argentine player. Messi was in the country for his GOAT India Tour 2025 three-day, which was held across four cities, starting with Kolkata. On the second day of his tour, Messi went to Mumbai, and concluded his visit in New Delhi on Monday.

Messi ended the tour with a short address to the crowd at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Spanish. “Well, I just want to thank everyone for the love and affection during these days in India. In fact, it was a truly beautiful experience for us to be able to share it,” he said.

“And although it was short and intense, it was wonderful to receive all this love that I knew existed, but receiving it directly was amazing. It was a crazy experience, everything they did for us these days. So, we carry all this love with us, and we will definitely return, hopefully one day to play a match or on another occasion, but we will definitely return to visit India. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

This was Messi's second visit to India. The footballer last travelled to Kolkata in 2011 for a friendly game against Venezuela.