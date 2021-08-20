Now I’m able to show different rasas in my roles: Abhimanyu Singh

Actor Abhimanyu Singh feels films and shows have evolved a lot which has benefitted the actor the most. Best known for playing the antagonist in films Mom, Rakta Charita and OTT series Bhaukaal, he says he is exploring different characters in his forthcoming project.

While shooting for Rajanikanth starrer film in Lucknow, he says, “I am fortunate that I am part of India’s three biggest films that will come one after another — Sooryavanshi, Bachchan Pandey and Annaatthe. Interestingly, every role is very different from each other.”

The Gulaal actor adds, “Besides played antagonist, I will be seen playing different shades including being a protagonist. These days, whatever role you are doing the game is about different rasas you are showcasing. On my own too, I try to add different shades to my characters. Like, as it’s said in film Gladiator that it’s all about winning the audiences!”

Last seen in the State of Seige: Temple Attack, the actor says, “Thankfully we are in this age where things have opened up. Heroes are playing a villain and vice-versa! Initially, I was mostly playing the negative role but that was the time I was establishing myself in the industry. But my role Baukaal became a game-changer, and I would like to thank its writers, director and makers that they made it happen. Wherever I go people are just talking about it. There I was villain, lover, family man and an emotional person also.”

Singh says that he is getting multiple offers and has become choosy about his roles. “Web has become a boon in disguise for an actor as you get a chance to explore the characters other than the lead cast.”

Hailing from Patna, the actor says that city has been lucky for him. “The first project I shot here was Sanjeev Jaiswal’s film Pranaam then I was here for OTT series Bhaukaal and now for Rajnikant sir’s film. So, Lucknow has been lucky for me in terms of graphs also!”

On his shooting during the pandemic, he says, “It has been so far so good! Actually, I did not care about it and whenever I was asked for shooting, I went everywhere, mingled with people but I took care of myself. It’s tough with actors as we can’t wear a mask while shooting and two days back when I was shooting there were 1000s of people in one scene. I have taken both jabs and to date, I have done so many tests and always tested negative in reports. I have left it on God!”