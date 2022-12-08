Now, I’m in a position to choose my roles: Aasif Khan

Jamtara actor Aasif Khan had two releases playing a protagonist, this year. However, he asserts that the length of the role will never be his criteria for taking up a project.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“I was never in that hero banna hai wala game! I am getting to play main lead but simultaneously I continue to do character roles as well. Having said that, the best thing that has happened is that now I’m able to choose my roles and refuse what I don’t like. Earlier, I never had this liberty as I was the one seeking work. Also, audience now knows me by name,” says Khan who was busy completing the shoot for Single Salma, his fourth project in Lucknow after two seasons of Mirzapur along with film Pagglait.

Khan played lead in family drama Ghar Set Hai and thriller Murder in Agonda where he essayed the role of a cop.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Calling this as his best phase, he adds, “In 10 days I travelled five times to Lucknow-Pune for shoot. On nights I was shooting at one place and during the day at other. I was sleep deprived and it was too much travel but that’s what an actor wants. I feel blessed that work is happening at this pace.”

Khan has multiple releases lined up. “I have done good work but current scenario is such that makers are uncertain about how to go about the releases. I had done Kakuda with Sonakshi Sinha, Saqib Salim and Riteish Deshmukh, I have completed an untitled film with Vicky Kaushal, Noorani Chehra with Nawaz(uddin Siddiqui) bhai, The Virgin Tree with Sanjay (Dutt) sir and Sunny Singh and a film in Lucknow.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

On being part of franchise shows, he says, “I do miss not being in Mirzapur 3, Jamtara2 or Paatal Lok’s next if it happens. But I feel content by the love I got from the audience. My screen presence in Panchayat must be only 12-13 minutes but the kind of memes and messages I got for it was phenomenal. So, I am happy!”

After his last family drama series, he has huge pressure of getting married. “There is lot of pressure from family as I am the eldest in the lot. After my last show all are like ab tum bhi set ho jaao! My Ammi was like isi heroine se hi shaadi kar lo...(laughs). Though I am not in a hurry. Abhi I am just 30 and single — waiting for my soulmate!”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}