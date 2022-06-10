Nushrratt Bharuchha on being slammed for playing condom seller in Janhit Mein Jaari: 'There isn't even a kissing scene'

Nushrratt Bharuccha saw the release of her comedy-drama Janhit Mein Jaari on Friday. The actor, who always wanted to play the lead role in the film even before it went into the pre-production stage, has expressed her surprise at those trolling her for featuring in a film on such a subject. The film has been written by Raaj Shaandilyaa of Dream Girl fame. Also read: Nushrratt Bharucha shares lewd comments she's been getting for playing condom salesgirl: 'Main awaz uthaugi'

Nushrratt plays the role of Neeti who works in a condom selling company but has to hide the fact from her in-laws. Her character faces several struggles as she goes on to sell condoms, a job which is looked at with disgust and shame.

Opening up about being trolled for taking up the film, Nushrratt told ETimes, "I have seen so many people being trolled but I don't know why I thought it would not happen to me with Janhit Mein Jaari. When we were making the film, we never thought or felt that any aspect of this film, any dialogue, scene or sequence would be objectionable. There is no kissing scene, there's not a single sexual reference or joke in the entire movie. There are no abuses either. It's such a clean film that I never thought it would get a negative reaction."

She further added, "People haven't seen the film, they've just watched the trailer and they've started reacting before they even know what the film is about. That's when I realised the kind of world we live in. Log ek mauka bhi nahi dete hain. Bas aa gaye opinions, comments, biases and judgements (people don't even give a chance, they have just come up with their opinions and judgements)."

The actor recently told PTI that Raaj Shaandilyaa shared the idea of Janhit Mein Jaari with her during the filming of Dream Girl and she was blown away by the concept. "For me it was a mind-blowing thought that the girl will get to be at the centre talking about a social message with a dash of humour," she said. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Anud Dhaka, Tinnu Anand in pivotal roles.

