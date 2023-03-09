Nysa Devgan decks up in red lehenga for photoshoot, fans say 'she looks like her mom Kajol'. See pics

Nysa Devgan, daughter of actors Ajay Devgn and Kajol, recently posed in a red lehenga for a photoshoot. Nysa's pictures from the set were shared by her stylist, who also works with actor-mom Kajol. Many commented on the photos that Nysa reminded them of Kajol in her latest pictures. Sharing photos of Nysa Devgan dressed in a red Anita Dongre lehenga, celebrity stylist Radhika Mehra wrote in her Instagram caption, "NYSA." She added fire, firecracker, firefighter and red chillie emoji to her caption. Also read: Kajol says daughter Nysa Devgan was stopped on Singapore bus for autograph

The photos showed Nysa Devgan looking into the camera and giving different poses. There was also a behind-the-scenes image of her laughing as she held her stomach and looked away from the camera as someone held a hair drier near her face. Nysa wore a head-to-toe red look – red sleeveless blouse with matching lehenga and dupatta. She also wore a pair of red earrings with her glamorous makeup and hair.

"She is looking like her mom Kajol here," commented a fan on Nysa's photos. A fan also wrote, "So much like Kajol... stunning girl." One Instagram user commented, “Nysa Devgan, beautiful like her mother Kajol.” One wanted to see Nysa in films, and wrote, "I have a feeling she will be better in acting among all these newcomers." Another comment read, “She got it from her mama.” Others left comments like 'stunner' and 'beautiful'.

Kajol and Ajay Devgn married in February 1999; they welcomed Nysa in April 2003 and son Yug Devgan in September 2010. Nysa, who has studied in Singapore and Europe is often spotted at parties around the world with kids of other celebs such as Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan and Arjun Rampal's daughter Mahikaa Rampal. Last year in an interview, Kajol had said that her daughter Nysa ‘is known all over the world’. Recalling an incident, Kajol had said that Nysa was once stopped on a Singapore bus and asked to sign an autograph.

Speaking with Mashable India, Kajol had said, "At that time, there was no social media so I think life was much easier for us as children. Yes, people knew I am Tanuja’s daughter and there was a certain pre-conceived notion but not as much as it is today. Nysa was studying in Singapore. A few times people have stopped her on the bus and took her autograph." She had added, "So, it’s strange but she’s known all over the world. I wasn’t till I started acting in films. At least, I had the freedom that if I went somewhere, like London, there weren’t so many people who knew me till I got into film line myself."

