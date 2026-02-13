O Romeo box office collection day 1: Shahid Kapoor film opens at nearly ₹7 cr; beats Deva, TBMAUJ, Jersey

O Romeo has surpassed the day one box office collection of Shahid's 2025 film Deva, directed by Rosshan Andrrews. It had earned ₹5.50 crore. It also overtook Shahid's 2024 film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, helmed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah. It had collected ₹6.70 crore on day one. His 2022 film Jersey, directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, had earned ₹3.2 crore on day one of its release. The data is as per Sacnilk.com.

As per the report, the film earned ₹6.95 crore nett in India as per early estimates. The film had 4747 shows and an average occupancy of 11.7 per cent.

O Romeo box office collection day 1: The Shahid Kapoor and Triptii Dimri film performed well in theatres on Friday. As per Sacnilk.com, O Romeo opened in the theatres in India at nearly ₹7 crore. The film has been directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.

HT review of O Romeo The Hindustan Times review of the film read, "Performance-wise too, Shahid is easily the film’s biggest draw, and the primary reason it remains watchable on the big screen. A close second is Triptii Dimri, who slips comfortably into Vishal Bhardwaj’s universe. Together, their chemistry is convincing and gives the film some of its most engaging moments. Avinash Tiwary attempts something refreshingly new for him, playing a vicious gangster, but the writing never allows him to rise above a familiar caricature. Tamannaah Bhatia, cast as Avinash’s traumatised wife, barely registers in the larger scheme of things and feels underutilised. Disha's track leads to nowhere ultimately. Nana Patekar is dependable, as always."

"Overall, O’Romeo has moments that remind you why Bhardwaj remains one of our most distinctive filmmakers, but they are scattered across a narrative that loses emotional clarity along the way. Despite Shahid’s wild energy and a few stylish flourishes, the film struggles to find its emotional core. It is watchable, even fun in parts, but rarely affecting in the way Bhardwaj’s best work is. You walk out entertained in flashes... and strangely unmoved," it added.

All about O Romeo O Romeo also stars Vikrant Massey, Tamannaah Bhatia, Avinash Tiwary, Disha Patani, Farida Jalal and Nana Patekar, among many others. It is produced under Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

The film is set around a deeply emotional and turbulent narrative that explores passion, pain, and the irreversible consequences of love denied, according to the makers. O Romeo is inspired by a chapter of author Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai, which tells the gripping tale of gangster Hussain Ustara, played by Shahid.